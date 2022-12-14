Averett overcomes late Ferrrum lead for 75-72 ODAC win

DANVILLE—Averett University overcame a late, one-point deficit Monday night to edge Ferrum College 75-72 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball contest played at the Grant Center.

Johnny Franklin swished a 3-point field goal with less than two minutes to play to give the Panthers (4-6, 2-2 ODAC) their first lead of the second half, 72-71, before the Cougars (6-4, 2-2 ODAC) finished the game with a 4-0 scoring run to claim victory.

Bryson McLaughlin’s lay-up proved to be the game-winning deuce for Averett.

Ferrum had multiple opportunities in the closing minute to recapture the lead, but failed to do so.

Averett’s Jordan Lee stymied one of those chances when he collected a steal and passed the ball to Caleb Coleman for a lay-up to push the spread to 75-72 with 10.4 seconds remaining.

Then, the Panthers misfired from the 3-point arc and the ball went out of bounds with 5.8 seconds.

But the Cougars committed a turnover on their ensuing possession and Ferrum got the ball back with no time having expired from the clock.

Following a time out, the Panthers were able to take a contested trey, which hit the rim before falling into the hands of Jason Sellars as time expired.

Averett, which is in its first of ODAC competition, won its first conference game on its home floor.

Ferrum and Averett are long-time rivals; prior to this season, the Panthers have faced off as foes in the USA South Athletic Conference and as non-conference challengers.

With the win, Averett stops a three-game losing streak and a five-game losing skid to Ferrum.

The Cougars crafted a 13-point, 62-49 advantage in the second half, holding it with 9:47 left. From there, the Panthers outscored the Cougars 23-13.

The Cougars tallied nine of the game’s first 11 points before the Panthers rallied and moved in front by two, 25-23, at the 6:26 mark of the first half.

Averett finished the half with a 12-9 surge to reclaim the lead 35-34.

Sellars scored 16 points, corralled eight rebounds and blocked two shots to pace the Cougars. Coleman tallied 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots.

Jem Lowrance netted a season-best 15 points and Jalen Rowell completed a quartet of double-figure scorers with a season-best 11 points.

Lewis and Miles Paulden each finished with eight points.

Deshone Hicks, who logged 39 minutes of playing time, led Ferrum with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Also, Marcus Neal scored 19 points and Calvin Washington had a double-double—16 points and 13 rebounds—and totaled four steals. Each played 38 minutes.

Ferrurm made 45.3% of its shots, 23.1 % of its 3-point attempts and 57.1% of its tries from the free-throw line.

The Panthers committed eight turnovers and recorded eight steals.

Averett converted 52.6% of its shots, out rebounded Ferrum, 35-24, and its reserves outscored the Panthers’ bench personnel, 23-9.

The Cougars made 33.3% of their 3-point field goal attempts, 69.2% from the free-throw line, committed 16 turnovers and finished the contest with five steals.

Ferrum returns to action Friday against Mary Baldwin University. The non-conference match-up tips at 5 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.