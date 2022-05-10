Bailey emerges as a top Late Model contender

SOUTH BOSTON - Mason Bailey admitted to being nervous when he began competing in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway (SBS) this season.

That nervousness didn’t last long.

“I was real nervous coming out here,” Bailey said.

“I have a ton of confidence in my crew chief Tyler Hughes. I was feeling really good, but I was real nervous it would take me a minute to adapt to the racetrack. Surprisingly, it didn’t take long at all.”

Bailey fared well right out of the box, earning a ninth-place finish and a third-place finish in SBS's season-opening doubleheader.

“To come out on opening day and get a third-place finish to Layne Riggs and Mike Looney was big,” Bailey said.

“These are guys I watch on the internet, guys that run the CARS Tour, win Martinsville, and all of those things. The next thing you know I’m on their bumper following them around. It was like wow, this is pretty sweet.

"Watching those guys out here race, I saw just how tough it was. I never expected it.”

The 2022 campaign marks Bailey’s sixth season racing Late Model Stock Cars. The Richmond resident raced regularly at the former Southside Speedway before it was closed and scored several wins there.

This season is Bailey’s third season racing at Dominion Raceway where he scored two wins and finished second to track champion Peyton Sellers in the final point standings last season.

This is Bailey’s first season racing at SBS and he has quickly become one of the top contenders at the 4/10th-mile oval.

Bailey sits in fourth place in the point standings entering the God’s Pit Crew Presents First Responders Night event on Saturday, just five points behind Sellers who occupies third place.

Bailey posted three top-five finishes in his first five starts and has finished in the top 10 in each of his seven starts heading into the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race.

Bailey has been making progress every week and feels he is getting closer to being able to pick up a win.

“Tyler (Hughes) is a heck of a crew chief, and he gives me really fast race cars,” Bailey said.

“I think we’re really close. We’ve picked up every week. We’re almost matching times with Sellers and these guys on old tires. I think our pure speed might be a little bit behind them, but our race pace has been there.”

Bailey said it has been a good experience racing at SBS.

“It’s really cool because there is a whole new demographic of fans out here and I’ve gotten to begin meeting them, getting messages online and seeing them at the track. It’s really humbling and really neat because not too long ago I was one of those people.”

