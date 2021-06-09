Barnes farms for a living, races for thrill of it

“We’re running a brand-new car this year, and to come out here with limited practice I feel we’re pretty decent for what we’ve got and the technology we’re running against.”

Barnes has been racing at SBS on-and-off for the past five or six years. He says he keeps returning to the track because it is a great place to race.

“The racing atmosphere here at South Boston Speedway is better than anywhere in the country,” Barnes said.

“This is where my mom and dad grew up coming to races, where I grew up coming to races. I feel like this is home to us. There is a lot of racing history and atmosphere here.”

Barnes said likes the various cost-cutting measures the speedway has implemented to help competitors.

“The two-tire deal is hateful at times when you’re trying to figure out the (chassis) setup, but then it’s good because you only have to buy half the tires,” Barnes said.

“The purse is better here at South Boston Speedway than anywhere else. Basically, you cover your tire bill if you finish pretty decent,’’ Barnes said.