BASEBALL COMMITMENTS

Riley Hill and Mason Sheesley make their college commitments.
SOUTH BOSTON—Former NASCAR champion and reigning SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) series champion Tony Stewart says competing at iconic short…
FrontPageBets breaks down the odds and matchups heading into the title game from Canton, Ohio.
SOUTH BOSTON—Excitement continues to build for South Boston Speedway’s SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) event, with the speedway hosting a re…
Franklin County Sandlot Football Association is taking registrations for its 2022 season, which runs from August to November.
DANVILLE -NASCAR commentator and two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip says it will be a fun night when the Camping World SRX (Superstar…
First-year Franklin County varsity girls lacrosse head coach Jacklyn Prillaman has garnered Coach of the Year accolades in Class 6 Region A fo…
RICHMOND – Lori Collier Waran, a longtime successful media executive with deep Virginia roots, has been named Richmond Raceway’s fourth track …
The duo of Marty Anderson and Ethan Dudley has claimed the championship of Willow Creek Country Club’s 2022 Member-Guest golf tournament.
FERRUM—Patrick Corrigan, who served on Ferrum College’s men’s basketball staff for two years before departing for California, is returning to …
Two players attempt to corral an infield pop-up during play in last Friday night's championship game of the Franklin County Baseball Inc.'s 6-…