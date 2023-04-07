Franklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night, Friday April 28.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

For information, text (828) 238-4443.

Cooper scores 100th career goal in routFERRUM—Ferrum College held Trinity (D.C.) without a goal until the last 27 seconds of the match Wednesday in a 20-1 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory Wednesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Willow Cooper netted her 100th career goal in the opening minute of the match and finished the first quarter with three goals. She finished with four goals and passed out a pair of assists.

The Panthers (5-6) scored 11 goals on 13 shots in the first quarter.

Jordan Wilson scored her first two career goals at 7:56 and 6:06.

Alex Christoff (Franklin County) netted her first career goal with 2:59 left.

Reagan Aldridge scored two goal and distributed five assists and Erin Reynolds totaled two goals and two assists.

Na’Kiya Buttler scored Trinity’s goal.

The Panthers limited Trinity (0-5) to two shots, while registering 25.

Ferrum travels to Virginia Beach Saturday for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match against Virginia Wesleyan University at 1 p.m.

DRAW CONTROLS: Ainsley Buckner had five goals and a pair of assists to lead Shenandoah to the ODAC road win, while Madison Re chipped in five goals for the Hornets (6-6, 1-2). Willow Cooper scored three goals for Ferrum.

Marlins top Panthers

in men’s lacrosseFERRUM—Virginia Weslayan University tallied seven straight goals to erase a 2-0 deficit Saturday for a 12-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (2-6, 0-3 ODAC) led 2-0 after the first quarter before the Marlins took the lead fir good with their seven-goal surge, scoring five goals in the second stanza and two in the third.

Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) netted Ferrum’s first two goals.

Ferrum cut the deficit to two goals, 7-5. Two of those goals were tallied by Jacob Carroll and one was scored by Jackson.

The Panthers trailed 9-5 after the third period, then they got goals from Nathan Piggott and Terrance Scales to pull with two with 6:59 to play.

Then, the Marlins (5-4, 2-1 ODAC) scored three goals in a row push then spread to five goals, 12-7.

Piggott netted the match’s final goal, his second of the contest with 3:14 remaining.

Jackson led the Panthers with three goals, while Carroll and Piggott each totaled two goals.

Murphy finished with four goals and three assists for Virginia Wesleyan and Sam Edwards tallied three goals.

Ferrum’s next match is Saturday, April 8 against ODAC foe Randolph-Macon College.

First face off is 2 p.m. at Adams Stadium.

Chug for the Jug

is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

Panthers, Bridgewater split baseball twinbillFERRUM— Bridgewater built a 13-4 lead after the first seven and a half innings in the opener, only to see Ferrum rally for seven runs, but the Eagles (12-16, 5-5 ODAC) held on to win the opener.

Ozzie Torres’ RBI single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in the winning win in the second game for Ferrum (9-15, 3-7 ODAC).

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC rival University of Lynchburg. The conference doubleheader starts at noon.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Ferrum dropped a 17-11 decision to ODAC rival Roanoke College Monday at Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium.

Jonny Wall was 3 of 6 with a double, two runs and four RBIs for the Maroons (16-9, 9-2 ODAC).

Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) drove in two of the Panthers’ five, ninth-inning runs with a double to right field.

Clayton Michael was 3 of 5 with two runs.

CIRCLING THE BASES II: Pfeiffer (N.C.) University (7-13) edged Ferrum College in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday, 12-11.

The Panthers cashed in leads of 6-0 and 9-3.

Pfeiffer cut the gap to 9-7 with a grad-slam home run in the third.

A four-run sixth and a one-run seventh moved Pfeiffer in front, 12-9.

Ferrum scored its final two runs in the top of the eighth.

Clayton Michael was 4 of 5 with a double, a run and an RBI and Nick Funk with 2 of 4 a run and three RBIs.

Ferrum, Lynchburg

split in softballFERRUM- Macie Bell’s bunt single in the bottom of the eighth inning of the opener drove in the game-winning run for the Panthers (9-9, 1-3 ODAC) while Gracie Dooley had a solo homer in the fifth inning for the Hornets (14-10, 3-3 ODAC).