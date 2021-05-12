Basham heads to Dallas, NFC East

After a professional tour of duty in the Big Apple, Tarell Basham is headed to Big D.
The former Franklin County prep star and Ohio University standout signed a two-year, free- agent contact with the Dallas Cowboys in March.
The Cowboys are Basham’s third team, but Dallas is the first of those clubs that competes in the NFC.
Basham began his career with the Indianapolis Colts, who chose him in the third round (80th overall selection) of the 2017 NFL Draft, followed by his term with the New York Jets.
Basham’s contract is worth a reported $6.5 million. Basham, 6-foot-4, 266 pounds, recently turned 27.
Last year, Basham played in all 16 games for the Jets, starting nine. He recorded 19 solo tackles, 12 assists and four sacks, while forcing three fumbles.
Basham has played in 58 of 64 career games.
In Dallas, Basham will play for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He steered Atlanta to the NFC championship and a Super Bowl berth during his tenure as head coach.
In 2020, the Cowboys defense ranked 31st in the NFL against the run and 28th in points allowed—they surrendered a franchise-record 473 points.
Basham has experience as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme, but he will be an edge rusher with the Cowboys.
Also, Basham has received playing time on special teams throughout his career.
Dallas plays in the NFC East and is matched against the Washington Football Team, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants twice each season, home and away.
Also this fall, the Cowboys are scheduled to host the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.
The Cowboys have road games scheduled against both of last year’s Super Bowl clubs: reigning World Champion Tampa Bay and Kansas City, and the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New Orleans and New England.
During his college career, Basham amassed 27 tackles as a defensive end. As a senior, he totaled nine sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and was named Player of the Year in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
Following his rookie college campaign, Basham earned Freshman All-America laurels.
While at FCHS, Basham is most remembered for blocking a late-game field goal attempt by Salem in the Eagles’ 14-13 2011 victory over the Spartans at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
FCHS has not defeated Salem in football since that season, the third of Chris Jones’ six-year term in charge of the Eagles. Current FCHS head coach J.R. Edwards was a Salem assistant that year.