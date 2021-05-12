Basham heads to Dallas, NFC East

Basham has experience as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme, but he will be an edge rusher with the Cowboys.

Also, Basham has received playing time on special teams throughout his career.

Dallas plays in the NFC East and is matched against the Washington Football Team, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants twice each season, home and away.

Also this fall, the Cowboys are scheduled to host the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys have road games scheduled against both of last year’s Super Bowl clubs: reigning World Champion Tampa Bay and Kansas City, and the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New Orleans and New England.

During his college career, Basham amassed 27 tackles as a defensive end. As a senior, he totaled nine sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and was named Player of the Year in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Following his rookie college campaign, Basham earned Freshman All-America laurels.

While at FCHS, Basham is most remembered for blocking a late-game field goal attempt by Salem in the Eagles’ 14-13 2011 victory over the Spartans at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS has not defeated Salem in football since that season, the third of Chris Jones’ six-year term in charge of the Eagles. Current FCHS head coach J.R. Edwards was a Salem assistant that year.