Basham moves to Titans after Cowboys’ run ends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Franklin County prep standout Tarell Basham has signed with the Tennessee Titans after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Basham makes his debut with Tennessee when the Titans take on Jacksonville Sunday.

The Titans are in first place in the AFC South with a 7-5 record.

Basham, a former standout at Ohio University, was in the final year of a two-year contract with the Cowboys when he was waived.

Basham, a defensive end/outside linebacker, appeared in two games this season for Dallas. Basham spent multiple weeks on injuried reserve because of a thigh injury.

The Titans are the fourth team for which Basham has played.

Basham was a third-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts following his final year at Ohio also played with the New York Jets and Dallas.

Girls, boys teams open seasons in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG - Franklin County’s girls and boys swimming teams opened their 2022-2023 season last Saturday in the 28th annual Christiansburg High School Invitational.

Kameron Kitts is in his first year as the head coach of the two squads.

Franklin County’s girls team placed 10th with 75 points.

Scoring for the Eagles were Grace Weaver (22 points), Mallorie Teer (19 points), the 200 individual medley relay quartet of Taylor-Paige Kitts, Weaver, Teer and Ella Stump (4 points) and the 400 freestyle relay foursome of Teer, Madison McDonald, Weaver and Claire McElvain (22 points).

Franklin County’s boys team tied for second place with 189 points.

Scoring for the Eagles were Landon Akers (35 points), Isaac Anderson (27 points) Alec Dow (18 points), Brayden Shively (18 points), Jesse Scott (1 point), the 200 individual medley relay team of Alec Dow, Akers, Anderson and Ethan Dow (34 points), the 200 freestyle relay team of Scott, Bode Hart, Quinn May and Shively (4 points) and the 400 freestyle relay squad of Alec Dow, Akers, Ethan Dow and Anderson.

Atchue to race in national-caliber meet

SAN DIEGO, Calif - Franklin County senior Nathan Atchue, the 2022 Class 6 boys individual state cross country champion competes Saturday in the Champs Sports Cross Country National Championships.

The top boys and girls runners from the Northeast, South, Midwest and West regions have qualified to compete.

Atchue, an NCAA Division I signee with the University of Tennessee, races at 1 p.m. eastern (10 a.m. pacific).

Atchue finished second in the South Regionals on Saturday, Dec. 3 to earn his berth in the national competition. His finishing time was 14:49.9.

Eagles jayvees defeat Magna Vista

Franklin County jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the opening quarter and held Magna Vista at bay the rest of the way for 54-42 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

JT Lomax netted a game-best 18 points to pace the Eagles.

Franklin County edged Magna Vista in the second quarter, 14-13, to make the count 30-19 at intermission.

The Warriors won the third period, 14-10, to cut their deficit to seven points, 40-33.

The Eagles secured the win with a 14-9 scoring surge in the final frame.

Magna Vista made 16 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers, and was 3 of 7 (42.9%) from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Frazier swished five 3-pointers for a team-best 15 points and JaMari Swanson tallied 10 points.

Also scoring were Etan Dukes with seven points, Demetrius Martin with six points on a pair of 3-pointers and Zander Ashley and Asantee Scott each with two points.

Franklin County converted 17 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 17 of 22 (77.3%) from the free-throw line.

Kamarion Hancock finished with 13 points for Franklin County and Gage Coleman recorded 11 points.

Also scoring were Eli Woody with four poiints and Jalontae Edmunds, Will Henderson, Jacob Mullins and Isaiah Carter each with two points.

Franklin County’s next game is today against Patrick Henry.

Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 5:30 p.m.

TIP-INS: Franklin County lost a non-district game at home to Hidden Valley earlier in the week, 54-33.

Eight players scored for Franklin County none of whom were in double figures.

Four players - Kamarion Hancock, Jalontae Edmunds, Gage Coleman and Isaiah Carter each made a 3-pointer.

Franklin County converted 13 field goals and was 3 of 5 (60%) from the free-throw line.

Hidden Valley made 22 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 9 (77.8%) from the free-throw line.

Seven players scored for the Titans, two of whom combined for 36 points (25 and 11).

Hancock paced the Eagles with seven points.

TIP-INS II: Last Friday, Franklin County defeated Bassett at home, 55-45.

The Eagles led 10-8 after the first quarter and 21-17 at intermission.

The Bengals moved in front 32-26 after three quarters before Franklin County rallied on the heels of a 29-13 final-frame surge.

Franklin County made 19 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers, and was 10 of 19 (52.6%) from the free-throw line.

Hancock led the Eagles with 17 points and Devin Lee finished with 11 points.

Also scoring were Coleman with eight points, Lomax with six points, Edmunds and Woody each with four points, Carter with three points and Henderson with two.

Generals top Panthers on the mat

LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University bested Ferrum College, 27-7, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) dual men’s wrestling match Wednesday.

The Generals (4-1, 2-1 ODAC) led 14-0 after four bouts, capturing two wins by major decision (125 pounds and 133 pounds), and also claiming victories at 165 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds and 197 pounds.

For the Panthers (2-3, 1-1 ODAC), Christian Hite won by major decision,10-2, at 157 pounds and Rayshawn Dixon won by decision, 6-3, at 285 pounds.

Dixon is 12-1 this season.

Ferrum returns to the mat Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, in the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Hicks paces Panthers to ODAC win

LYNCHBURG - Deshone Hicks tallied a season-best 31 points Wednesday night to lead Ferrum College to a 90-76 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over Randolph College.

The Panthers (4-5, 2-1 ODAC) used a pair of 45-point halves to claim the win.

Ferrum yielded the first points of the game, then responded with a 9-0 scoring surge and maintained the lead for the remainder of the contest.

The Panthers crafted a 7-0 run at the start of the second half - one in which Alfredo Abel-Rivera and Hicks accounted for all of Ferrum’s points.

Hicks grabbed six rebounds and distributed five assists, while Abel-Rivera scored 19 points and corralled six rebounds and Calvin Washington finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd led Randolph (3-7, 0-4 ODAC) with 16 points, while Landon Wagoner totaled 10 points and eight rebounds and Perry Cole tallied five points, passed out seven assists and took six rebounds off the backboards.

Ferrum’s next game is Monday, Dec. 12 against league foe Averett University.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at the Grant Center in Danville.

Guilford pounds Ferrum for sixth win

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Propelled by a 13-2 first-quarter scoring run, Guilford (N.C.) College routed Ferrum College, 68-39, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball game Wednesday evening.

The Quakers (6-2, 3-2 ODAC) led 15-4 after the first quarter and 42-16 at intermission following a 27-12 second period run.

The Panthers (3-6, 1-4 ODAC) produced a 7-0 surge in the third period.

Aisha Martin with five points and Allyson Cassell with two points provided all the scoring.

Both teams failed to score during the closing 2 1/2 minutes of the stanza.

The Quakers won the final frame, 12-11.

Anna Giannopoulou and Lindsay Gauldin each scored 11 points and J’la Hinson totaled 10 points to pace Guilford.

Gauldin pulled down six rebounds, while Hinson grabbed four rebounds and Giannopoulou claimed three rebounds.

Giannopoulou and Hinson each distributed three assists.

Cassell and Martin each netted nine points for Ferrum and Trina Lewis scored five.

Cassell grabbed eight rebounds, Martin corralled six rebounds and collected one steal and Lewis totaled 10 rebounds and registered two steals.

Ferrum’s next game is a non-conference contest against Greensboro (N.C.) College on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Tip off is 6 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C.​