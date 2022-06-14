Campers and coaches pose for a team picture in their camp T-shirts on the final day of an annual youth camp conducted by Franklin County's boys basketball program at the high school. More than 90 campers attended sessions during the week-long camp.
BASKETBALL CAMP
Franklin County's boys and girls basketball teams have conducted youth camps at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium over the past two weeks.
