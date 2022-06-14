 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL CAMP

STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Campers and coaches pose for a team picture in their camp T-shirts on the final day of an annual youth camp conducted by Franklin County's boys basketball program at the high school. More than 90 campers attended sessions during the week-long camp.

