BASKETBALL CAMPS Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 Two players work on their one-on-one offensive and defensive skills at the boys basketball camp which ends Friday. STEVEN MARSH PHOTOS Franklin County head varsity girls basketball coach LeBryan Patterson work with Moriah Moore on her shooting form. A pair of campers work on free-throw shooting. Alahna Preston (left) ans Brooklyn LeDuc (right) work on improving their dribbling skills. Amirah Flager keeps her eyes on the ball as she completes a team competition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin County's boys and girls basketball teams have conducted youth camps at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium over the past two weeks. 0 comments Tags Basketball Team Basketball Camp Franklin County Youth Girl Week Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Summers accepts coaching post at Wartburg WAVERLY, Iowa - Wartburg College football program has added Luke Summers, an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Ferrum College… Crowl, Routt earn Player of the Year laurels Franklin County student-athletes Preston Crowl and Jocelyn Routt have garnered Player of the Year honors in the Blue Ridge District in basebal… Cox steps down from coaching positions at alma mater FERRUM – Erick Cox has resigned as Ferrum College head men's and women's golf coach. CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY NEWPORT NEWS—Franklin County junior distance runner Nathan Atchue won his third individual state championship this year, claiming title accola… Prillaman is co-Coach of the Year in Region A First-year Franklin County varsity girls lacrosse head coach Jacklyn Prillaman has garnered Coach of the Year accolades in Class 6 Region A fo… Summer youth basketball camp begins Monday Franklin County’s boys basketball program is hosting and staging its annual summer youth basketball camp Monday through Friday, June 6-10. RAMBLE ACTIVITIES The annual Pigg River Ramble featured events Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post. Member-Guest tournament is set for June 11-12 Willow Creek Country Club is hosting and staging its annual Member-Guest golf tournament, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. Cox is named new head athletic trainer FERRUM - Ferrum College has promoted Lauren Cox has been promoted to head athletic trainer. Atchue wins a pair of Class 6 Region A crowns VIRGINIA BEACH – Franklin County distance runner Nathan Atchue captured a pair of Class 6 Region A individual outdoor track and field champion… Watch Now: Related Video Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit Tampa Bay Rays players remove LGBTQ+ logo from team’s uniform Tampa Bay Rays players remove LGBTQ+ logo from team’s uniform FPB Podcast: March is here, bring on the madness FPB Podcast: March is here, bring on the madness FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks ahead to Super Bowl 56 FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks ahead to Super Bowl 56