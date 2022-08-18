Bass fundraiser tournament is Saturday

HUDDLESTON—The Virginia Tech bass fishing team is staging the HokieBass fundraiser tournament Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

The tournament starts at daylight and ends at 3:30 p.m.

Entry fee is $80, 70% payback is guaranteed.

Big fish is %10 of the total pot.

For information, email hokiebass15@gmail.com .

BFMS golfers open

season MondayBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team opens its 2022 season with a four-team match at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee time is 4 p.m.

BFMS entertains Martinsville Middle School, Halifax Middle School and Patrick County.

Ferrum is selling football season ticketsFERRUM—Ferrum College is selling season tickets for football for the 2022 season which begins next month.

Those wishing to buy season tickets must do so online—they can order them online at www.ferrumpanthers.com/football/seasontickets.

The season ticket package includes five games, all played at W.B. Adams Stadium: Muskingum (Sept. 10), Hampden-Sydney (Oct. 8), Washington and Lee (Oct. 15), Bridgewater (Oct. 29) and Averett (Nov. 12)

Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee, Bridgewater and Averett are Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games.

Washington and Lee, the reigning ODAC champion, is Ferrum’s homecoming opponent; Averett is Ferrum’s senior day foe.

Washington and Lee clinched the ODAC title and secured an NCAA Division III playoff berth with a 28-24 victory over the Panthers in Lexington last season.

Ferrum and Muskingum are first-time opponents. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

The Panthers’ road opponents are the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (Sept.1), LaGrange (Ga.) (Sept. 17) and conference games Shenandoah (Oct. 1), Guilford (Oct. 22) and Randolph Macon (Nov. 5).

All of these games kickoff at 1 p.m. except for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise contest, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

Cleive Adams begins his third year as the Panthers head coach in 2022.

BFMS B-team opens season MondayBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s B-football team opens its 2022 season Monday against Andrew Lewis Middle School at home.

Kickoff is 5 p.m.

Eagle Strut 5K is Sept. 17Franklin County’s senior class (Class of 2023) is staging the 11th annual Eagle Strut 5K race Saturday Sept. 17 with the starter’s gun firing at 8 a.m.

The 3.1-mile course takes runners around the Town of Rocky Mount and can serve as an introduction to distance running for novice competitors, while providing enough of a challenge for advanced runners.

Proceeds benefit the senior class—they help offset senior activity costs and provide aid to seniors who are most in need.

Cost is $25.

No refunds will be given.

Registration ends at 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Race packet pick-up is Sept. 17 at 6:30 a.m.

Route information: begin at Franklin County High School (steps of Roy Morris Law Building facing Buddy’s BBQ; right on Tanyard Road; left on Pell Avenue; right on North Main Street; right on Greer Lane; left on North Main Street; left on Tanyard Road; end at Franklin County High School.

Last year’s race was contested virtually because of an upswing locally in COVID-19 the week of the event.

Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper of Franklin County were the overall men’s and women’s winners of the 2020 race.

The race was first staged in 2012.

For information, contact Senior Class sponsors Prentice Sargeant and Alicia McGeorge at the high school, (540) 483-5113.

Hall Scholarship tournament is Saturday

The Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Format is four-player team Captain’s Choice.

A first flight tee off is 8 a.m. with a second flight tee off to follow at 1 p.m.

Lunch is at noon.

Cost is $300 per team.

Mulligans, one per person, are $5.

There is a limit of 10 teams per flight.

It is asked that checks be made payable to GLH Scholarship and mailed to GLH Scholarship, P.O. Box 33, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

The tournament is a memorial to Hall, a former Franklin County student-athlete, a long-time assistant baseball coach and a popular faculty member at the high school for many years.

All proceeds are earmarked for FCHS seniors who play baseball and softball.

Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100.

For information, call Scott Hall, (540) 420-4108.

Post 62 schedules charity tournament

HUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

SML Chamber’s new fall tourney is Oct. 14

HUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall event in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

Franklin County Brick Campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

For information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Ticket prices are announced

Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.

General admission tickets are $7.

All season passes are $75.

There is no discount for multiple passes.

Passes are available for purchase in the Franklin County Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.

For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22

MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .