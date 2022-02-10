Bassett bypasses Eagles with final-stanza surge

BASSETT—In its final non-district game of the season, Franklin County ruled the third period.

Bassett; however, ruled the final frame and the Bengals’ play in the closing eight minutes produced a 46-43 victory on their home floor, their second this season over the Eagles.

Friday, FCHS faces a must-win situation in its final regular-season game if it desires to advance to postseason play in the Blue Ridge District.

The Eagles (7-14) travel to Vinton for a match-up against William Byrd, a rival they defeated at home by two points earlier this season.

FCHS is 3-6 in league play, while William Byrd is 2-7—with both of its Blue Ridge triumphs coming at the expense of Staunton River, which has been eliminated from consideration.

An Eagles’ win gives them the berth, an Eagles’ loss brings a series of district-approved tiebreakers into play.

Whichever team earns the bid begins plays Monday at the home site of the regular-season champion in the semifinals.

Only four of the district’s six teams qualify for the tournament, which has no bearing on regional qualification. The Blue Ridge District is comprised of teams in Class 6, Class 5 and Class 3.

William Fleming, Northside and Lord Botetourt have secured berths in the tournament, but their seeds have not been determined.

In all likelihood, FCHS will not make the Class 6 Region A tournament—an eight-team event in which four teams from the western half of the region (FCHS, Cosby, Manchester, James River-Midlothian and Thomas Dale) and four from the eastern half (Oscar Smith, Ocean Lakes, Western Branch, Floyd Kellam, Grassfied and Landstown) earn berths.

FCHS ranks fifth among the western half.

Wednesday, the Eagles broke a halftime stalemate at 16 by outscoring the Bengals (9-10), 21-10, to craft an 11-point, 37-26, lead heading into the fourth quarter.

FCHS scored the last points of the third period its end when Randy Clark converted an offensive rebound into points.

But the Eagles didn’t score again until the 3:44 mark of the fourth quarter when Haven Mullins netted a deuce off an offensive rebound.

By that time, the Bengals had produced a 13-0 surge, one in which post player Ja’Ricous Hairston tallied eight of those points, six of which were consecutive, to put Bassett in front 39-37 with 4:07 showing.

Mullins’ basket tied the count, but Hairston responded with a 3-pointer, Bassett’s second of the period.

Trailing 42-39, the Eagles almost forced another stalemate on one play when Nasir Hollmd scored and was fouled. However, the junioir guard failed to complete the three-point play when he missed the ensuing free-throw with 2:36 to go.

Bassett’s Branson Mattox, a former sub-varsity player first made 2 of 4 free-throw attempts with the Bengals in the 1 and 1, then he hit two after they entered the double bonus to craft a five-point, 46-41, edge with 1:07 to play.

Mullins would score with 42.9 seconds to go, but he would fail to complete a possible three-point play, leaving the difference at three, 46-43.

That led to a helter-skelter finish for the Eagles.

FCHS forced a loose ball near mid court that rolled back towards the Eagles’ basket. Jordan Hering gave chase and dove for the ball near the baseline, but he could not stop it before it made its way out-of-bounds with 30 seconds to play.

Seven seconds later, Bassett’s Jacob Gilbert missed two tries from the line to give FCHS what proved to be the game’s last possession.

The Eagles negotiated Bassett’s pressure and moved the ball into the front court seeking a game-tying trey.

To the Bengals’ credit, they did not not give the Eagles a clear look at the basket and Clark was forced to take desperation attempt from the left wing at the horn which he missed.

Bassett led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter after absorbing a Holland 3-pointer and scoring the final four points of the frame.

FCHS reverse the first-quarter count in its favor in the second stanza to produce the halftime deadlock at 16.

Tucker Harvey 3-pointer with 3:55 showing force a stalemate at 12 and with 3 minutes left, Mullins provided the Eagles with their first lead of the contest, 14-13.

Bassett wiped out that deficit with a basket and a free throw before the Eagles squared the count again with a basket.

Eli Foutz broke that tie with a 3-pointer to open the second half and later, Ke’Shawn Wright snapped a deadlock at 19 with a trey.

The count was even at 22 when Foutz swished two 3-pointer to produce leads of 25-22 and 28-24.

Next, Clark would make four straight free throws and Harvey swished a trey to push the spread to 11 points, 35-24.

Hairston scored Bassett’s final points of the frame, then Clark responded with his quarter-closing deuce.

Bassett made 16 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers and was 11 of 26 (42.3%) from the free-throw line.

Hairston led the Bengals with a game-best 21 points.

Also scoring were Branson Mattox with eight points, Gilbert and Emarius Tinsley each with six, Landon Harbour with three and Chris Kallam with two.

Tinsley, Gilbert and Hairston each hit a 3-pointer.

Bassett is led by first-year head coach DeMario Mattox, a former Eagles standout player and sub-varsity head coach in their program.

FCHS converted 15 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers and was 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Mullins led the Eagles with 10 points and Foutz scored nine before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Clark finished with eight points, while Harvey netted six, Nasir Holland tallied five, Wright totaled four and Jamerise Holland had one.

Foutz swished three 3-pointers, while Harvey hit two and Wright and Nasir Holland each made one