Bassmaster Opens Angler Of The Year race heats up in Texas

That explains why more than 50 boater anglers signed up for both divisions, up from just 16 in 2019.

At Lewisville Lake, everyone is gunning for the winner’s trophy, while others are also drilling down on the Elite Series invitations.

Going into the tournament, the Central division’s top 5 are Jason Christie of Park Hill, Okla. with 547 points, Darold Gleason of Many, La. (540), Lee Livesay of Longview,Texas (539), Marc Frazier of Newman, Ga, (533) and Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho (531).

Livesay failed to qualify for the Classic through the Bassmaster Elite Series. His goal this week is to win the tournament to make it in. He gets another shot at the Eastern Opens finale next month at Lay Lake.

Livesay and Palaniuk are both double-qualified as Elite Series pros. That potentially leaves the door open for sixth place Central Opens AOY angler Kenta Kimura, the Japanese pro who has regularly competed in the Opens since 2013.

Christie, second in the overall AOY race, is only two points out of the lead held by Justin Atkins.

“I’d really like to win it, obviously, and Falcon Rods is also one of my sponsors, and I’d like to win it for them,” Christie said. “The goal though is to qualify for the Classic.”