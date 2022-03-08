'Batting 1.000 Campaign' is at the plate

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s Department of Athletics has started a fundraising campaign with monies raised earmarked for capital improvements to its softball facility, American National Bank Field.

Called the “Batting 1.000 Campaign,’’ the effort seeks to raise a minimum of $100,000 in donations and pledges from former softball players and supporters of the program by June 30.

Once the project is complete - the expected date of completion is prior to opening day 2023 - the facility will be called the “Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex.

“This project will improve our softball program and enhance the game-day experience of our Ferrum. College fans,’’ said Dr. David Johns, college president.

“These enhancements will not only have a positiven impact on the lives of our current student-athletes, they will create another landmark on our beatiful campus, and will provide an important resource for this community.’’

Prior to the construction of American National Bank Field, Ferrum played home softball games on a field that sits adjacent to Bassett Hall, at Benjamin Franklin Middle School and at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

Van Kleeck served as the Panthers’ head softball coach for 24 seasons before retiring after the 2015 campaign.

During her tenure, Van Kleeck won 531 games, three regular-season USA South Athletic Conference championships (1994, 1995 and 2013), three league postseason tournament titles (2002, 2005, 2012) and three accompanying NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

Van Kleeck coached 140 academic all-conference players, 23 all-state (college division) performers and was chosen USA South Coach of the Year in 2013.

Van Kleeck was inducted into the Ferrum College Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Enhancements to the facility include new club-level seating and construction of a press box, locker rooms, restrooms and concessions.

“This facility will be a game changer for our softball program, one in which will honor the legacy of our legendary softball coach and athletic administrator Vickie Van Kleeck,’’ Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

“These additions will provide Ferrum’s softball program with the premier softball complex in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and one of the top softball facilities in all of NCAA Division III.

“This will allow us to attract top softball talent to Ferrum, which will allow us to better develop our players and provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes,’’ Sutyak said.

For information on the campaign, call Ferrum College Director of Development Bart Smith, (540) 420-8891 or contact him by email: bcsmith@ferrum.edu .