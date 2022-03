'Battle of the Bases' is this weekend

Franklin County’s softball team stages its annual Battle of the Bases Invitational at the Benjamin Franklin Middle Softball Complex.

Three games are scheduled for Friday, all of which are slated to be played on the varsity field: FCHS junior varsity versus Chestnut Ridge junior varsity at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and FCHS varsity versus Chestnut Ridge varsity at 6 p.m.

On the junior varsity field Saturday are these games: William Byrd junior varsity versus Patrick County junior varsity at 9 a.m.; William Byrd varsity versus Chestnut Ridge varsity at 11 a.m.; Patrick County junior varsity versus Chestnut Ridge junior varsity at 1 p.m.; and FCHS junior varsity versus William Byrd junior varsity at 3 p.m.

On the varsity field Saturday are these games: Staunton River varsity versus Patrick County varsity at 9 a.m.; FCHS varsity versus Turner Ashby varsity at 11 a.m.; Patrick County varsity versus Chestnut Ridge varsity at 1 p.m.; Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) varsity versus Staunton River varsity at 3 p.m.; William Byrd varsity versus Turner Ashby varsity at 5 p.m.; and FCHS varsity versus Liberty Christian Academy at 7 p.m.