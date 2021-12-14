Bench scoring is MIA for Panthers in non-league home loss

FERRUM - The result from Saturday’s men’s basketball matinee between Ferrum College and Guilford (N.C.) College has left the Panthers in search of bench scoring.
The Panthers’ five starters accounted for all but two points in a 75-68 non-conference loss to their Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
A league game between the two teams is set for Feb. 2, 2022 in Greensboro.
Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn and first-year assistant coach Carson Long were facing their alma mater and their head coach Tom Palombo.
Sanborn and Long, who is in his first season on the Panthers' bench, both played on ODAC championship teams and NCAA Division III tournament squads during their Guilford careers.
The Quakers (5-3) led by three points, 35-32, at intermission and outscored the Panthers, 40-36, after halftime.
Ferrum led by eight points in the first half and on two occasions in the second, 20-minute stanza: 37-35 after a 3-pointer by Michael Spraggins and 37-36 after a Quakers free throw.
Guilford outscored Ferrum, 18-17, over the closing 2:16 with the count 57-51 in its favor.
The Quakers did their damage from the free-throw line upon entering the double bonus after the Panthers had reached the 10-team foul limit.
The Quakers were 15 of 18 from the free-throw line; their only basket from the field was a 3-pointer by Tyler Dearman with 1:40 left.
Guilford led by as many as 11 points, 66-55, with 50.5 seconds showing.
From that point, the Panthers swished three 3-pointers, two of which were by James Smith Jr. and they got baskets from Smith and Hunter Ladler, the only reserve to score.
Trailing by one, Guilford made consecutive treys to turn the deficit into a five-point edge, 42-37.
The count was 42-40 after a Kujuan Madden-McAfee 3-pointer and 44-43 after a Darius Kemp 3-pointer.
Following a 4-0 Guilford spurt that was highlighted by a steal and dunk by Dearman, Kemp would hit another 3-pointer to pull the Panthers within two, 48-46, with 11:48 to play.
The Quakers responded with two free throws and a 3-pointer to produce a seven-point difference with 9:46 to go, and their lead remained at seven, 55-48, after Dearman hit two free throws with the Quakers in the 1-and-1 free-throw bonus with 4:13 to play.
Madden-McAfee made a pair of free throws with 3:29 and Smith scored from the field and 2:05 to bring the Panthers first within six, then within five, 58-53.
Once play resumed after a time out, Guilford registered five points on a 3-pointer and two free throws.
A 10-point deficit would be sliced to eight, 63-55, after Madden-McAfee drove to the basket with 1:03 to play.
From that point, Ferrum would get as close as seven points (72-65) and five points (73-68) in the game’s late stages.
Guilford won despite converting 38.6% (22 of 57) of its shots and 31.8% (7 of 22) of its 3-point attempts.
But the Quakers’ proficiency from the free-throw line was 85.7 percent; they were 24 of 28 for the game, 20 of 24 after intermission.
Ferrum made 43.9% (25 of 57) of its shots and 32.3% (10 of 31) of its attempts from the 3-point arc.
The Panthers were 8 of 13 (61.5%) from the free-throw line.
Guilford held advantages in points in the paint (22-20), points off turnovers (20-10), fast break points (6-2) and bench points (20-2) at game’s end, while Ferrum achieved an 8-6 edge in second-chance points.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 36-35, with each team securing 10 offensive rebounds.
Assists (11-9) and steals (9-4) were in Guilford’s favor, while Ferrum blocked three shots to none for Guilford.
The two teams combined to commit 25 turnovers: 16 by Ferrum, nine by Guilford.
Liam Ward paced the Quakers with a game-best 25 points, while Dearman finished with 18.
Also scoring in double figures were Jorden Davis with 15 and Julius Burch with 10.
Three other players combined to score seven points.
Smith led the Panthers with 18 points and Kemp tallied 17.
Also scoring in double figures were Madden-McAfee with 11 points and Spraggins and Taqwain Drummond each with 10
Kemp was limited to 26 minutes of action because of foul troubles.
Of the 18 players who saw action, he and Bryce Hall were the only ones to foul out, while Madden-McAfee and Drummond each finished with four fouls.
No Guilford players finished with more than three fouls.
Ferrum plays back-to-back, non-conference games against Maryville (Tenn.) College and University of Mary Washington Saturday and Sunday at Hampden-Sydney College.
Both games are set for 4 p.m. tip offs.