Bench scoring is MIA for Panthers in non-league home loss

The Quakers were 15 of 18 from the free-throw line; their only basket from the field was a 3-pointer by Tyler Dearman with 1:40 left.

Guilford led by as many as 11 points, 66-55, with 50.5 seconds showing.

From that point, the Panthers swished three 3-pointers, two of which were by James Smith Jr. and they got baskets from Smith and Hunter Ladler, the only reserve to score.

Trailing by one, Guilford made consecutive treys to turn the deficit into a five-point edge, 42-37.

The count was 42-40 after a Kujuan Madden-McAfee 3-pointer and 44-43 after a Darius Kemp 3-pointer.

Following a 4-0 Guilford spurt that was highlighted by a steal and dunk by Dearman, Kemp would hit another 3-pointer to pull the Panthers within two, 48-46, with 11:48 to play.

The Quakers responded with two free throws and a 3-pointer to produce a seven-point difference with 9:46 to go, and their lead remained at seven, 55-48, after Dearman hit two free throws with the Quakers in the 1-and-1 free-throw bonus with 4:13 to play.