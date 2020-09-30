Benefit golf tourney is slated for Oct. 3 at The Westlake

HARDY — The third annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is Saturday, Oct. 3 at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.

Shot-gun start is noon. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m.

According to an official with the tournament, there are spots available for two, four-player teams.

The field is limited to 18, four-player teams.

Format is Captain’s Choice.

Entry fee is $280.

Fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, range balls for the driving range and putting green.

Two adult beverages — a beverage cart will be available for additional purchases.

Prizes for the top finishers and winners of the closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests.

Also, three mulligans and/or red tees can be purchased for $15 per player.

Players can register as individuals and will be placed on a team provided that space remains available.