Benefit golf tourney is slated for Oct. 3 at The Westlake

HARDY — The third annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is Saturday, Oct. 3 at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.
Shot-gun start is noon. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m.
According to an official with the tournament, there are spots available for two, four-player teams.
The field is limited to 18, four-player teams.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Entry fee is $280.
Fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, range balls for the driving range and putting green.
Two adult beverages — a beverage cart will be available for additional purchases.
Prizes for the top finishers and winners of the closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests.
Also, three mulligans and/or red tees can be purchased for $15 per player.
Players can register as individuals and will be placed on a team provided that space remains available.
Five sponsorship levels, each with its own amenities, are available: grand slam ($1,000), home run ($500), “run hard to first’’ ($250), hole ($100) and player hole ($100).
It is asked that entry forms be emailed to fcbaseballgolf@gmail.com
It is asked that checks for payment be mailed to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, 24151.
For information, call Tim Pasley, (434) 251-1395.
Franklin County seeks nominations for HOF class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit completed packages runs through September.
The induction ceremony is held annually during the school’s football season, but since the 2020 campaign has been postponed, a new date for the ceremony will be announced.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A committee reviews the nominations and selects the inductees.
Principal Joh Crutchfield and Athletic Director Crystal Worley are on the committee.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor.
The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible.
Inductees are required to provide memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!