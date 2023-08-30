CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals have released former Franklin County prep standout Tarell Basham, who signed a one-year contract with the club in early April as an unrestricted free agent.

Basham's release helped the Bengals cut their playing roster to the NFL-required 53 players Tuesday.

Basham, a defensive end, spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans.

He was released by Dallas in November and signed by Tennessee in December.

A third-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts (80th overall selection) in 2017, Basham also has spent time with the New York Jets.

Basham is a seven-year NFL veteran.

Basham has played in 82 career games with 18 starts. His career statistics are 117 tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, seven pass deflections, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

After his Franklin County career, Basham played a post-graduate season at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, then he began his college career at Ohio University where he earned Freshman All-America honors and was chosen Player of the Year in the Football Bowl Series (FBS) Mid-American Conference (MAC) following his senior campaign.