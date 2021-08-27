 Skip to main content
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team (1-0) opens Roanoke Valley Middle School District play Tuesday against Northside Middle School at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

