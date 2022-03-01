 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL ON THE DIAMOND

  • 0
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL ON THE DIAMOND
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Benjamin Franklin Middle School second baseman Eli Blankenship places a tag on a Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy player during Monday's preseason game between the Eagles and the Ospreys at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. The Eagles open their 2022 season Thursday at Naff Field at 5 p.m. against Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Northside Middle School.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parris receives weekly hoops honor

Parris receives weekly hoops honor

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Former Franklin County standout Briggs Parris, who is playing his final season of college basketball as a graduate transfer …

Watch Now: Related Video

FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks ahead to Super Bowl 56