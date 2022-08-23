BFMS B-team falls in opener. 35-8

Andrew Lewis scored the game's first 20 points and its last 15 for a 35-8 victory over Benjamin Franklin Middle School in a football match-up of B-teams Monday at BFMS.

The Wolverines led 20-0 before the Eagles prevented the shutout by scoring their lone points near the end of the first half.

Andrew Lewis tallied its final 15 points after intermission.

BFMS (0-1) got a touchdown from Hemi Adams and a 2-point conversion from Caleb Bigart just before halftime.

BFMS returns to action Monday against Northside.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field.

Eagles extend winning streak to nine games with 12-8 triumph

ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team, the reigning Roanoke Valley Middle School District champion, opened its 2022 season Thursday with a 12-8 triumph over Patrick Henry’s middle school squad at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field.

The Eagles (1-0-), who won their ninth straight game dating to last year’s undefeated (8-0) campaign, opened the game on defense and forced a four-plays and out and a bad snap from center that set the Patriots back field position-wise.

BFMS’s first offense series was considered “sluggish’’ by Chris Renick, its head coach, because of penalties and “just not getting in the rhythm of the game.’’

Quarterback Reid McElvain’s 30-yard run kept the drive alive and two plays later, he hit wide receiver Tal Richardson with a 30-yard completion to end the opening frame.

Next, McElvain advanced the ball to the 18 yard line with a 5-yard rush. Then, he found Xamaul Wickwire for the touchdown. BFMS’s 2-point conversion try failed, leaving the count 6-0.

BFMS’s defense held on PH’s next series, and the Eagles’ offense moved the ball into the red (scoring) zone when McElvain delivered a 35-yard pass to receiver James Jamison.

But the Eagles were forced to turn the ball over on downs because of a dropped pass in the end zone.

Leading by six points at the start of the third quarter, a 30-yard return by Jamison enabled BFMS to start its initial, second-half march from the 50 yard line.

Later in the period, multiple penalties were the concern, but a McElvain to Colton McGuire pass hook-up for 25 yards, runs by McElvain for 18 yards and Wickwire for 15 yards brought the ball inside the 10 yard line, then penalties would move the ball back to the 22.

On fourth and goal, McElvain stepped up in the pocket and fired a pass to the corner of the end zone to Richardson for the TD. Again, the Eagles’ 2-point try failed, leaving the count, 12-0.

The Patriots answered on their next series.

Starting at BFMS’s 45, completed passes were featured in setting up a 10-yard scoring run. A successful 2-point conversion run enabled PH to cut the deficit to four points, 12-8.

The Eagles got the ball and attempted to run out the clock. McGuire had three runs covering 25, 10 and 5 yards.

Penalties again were BFMS’s nemesis, one of which erased a TD-scoring play, and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.

PH began its final series on its 30 yard line with less than 2 minutes left, but BFMS was able to force a punt.

Then, McGuire rushes covering 20 and 10 yards brought an end to the contest.

“The game felt like a scrimmage to us because we were only in helmets 11 days prior to the contest,’’ Renick said. “We didn’t have our helmets all of two-a-day practices due to reconditioning.

“We had not had a lot with tackling and hitting, which are the basic fundamentals of football.’’

“We have a lot to work on. We have to cut down the penalties and work on blocking up front,’’ Renick said.

BFMS returns to action Thursday against Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

FIRST AND GOAL: McElvain (offense) and Richardson (defense) were selected Players of the Game by BFMS’s coaching staff.