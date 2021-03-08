BFMS blanks Central Academy, 44-0

At the start of the final stanza, BFMS’s defense forced a three-and-out and Gardner blocked a punt.

Runs of 15 and 10 yards by Hughey and a 20-yard sprint by Gardner set up a 20-yard scoring dash by Logan Angle. The Eagles’ 2-point conversion try failed.

Leading 36-0, BFMS’s defense stopped the Patriots again, then Angle finished the scoring with a 55-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion.

Gardner was selected Offensive Player of the Game and Andrew Kinzie was chosen Defensive Player of the Game by the Eagles coaching staff.

“We had a great week of preparation, and got a dominant performance yet again by the defense,’’ BFMS head coach Chris Renick said.

“Every week there is always something to improve on, but these young men practice like they play every day and make each othrer better in practice day in and day out. Offensively, we have to work on some basic fundamentals, cut down on the penalties and work on the timing of some things.