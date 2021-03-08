BFMS blanks Central Academy, 44-0

FINCASTLE - Propelled by a 30-point first half, the play of its defense and the recovery of two onside kicks, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team shut out Central Academy Middle School, 44-0, Thursday.
BFMS (2-0) opened the game with a 70-yard scoring drive that produced a lead the Eagles would not surrender.
Ryder Garnder started the march with a 20-yard run and Rashaun Hughey finished it with a 20-yard touchdown run. Then, Ja’ziel Hart tacked on the 2-point conversion to put BFMS in front 8-0.
A defense stop by the Eagles led to their next scoring series. Ethan Yeary started it with a 15-yard run. Then, Gardner rushed for 20 yards and sprinted for 15-yard TD. A 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Leading 14-0, Ja’ziel Hart intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to the 20-yard line. Next, Gardner finished the drive with runs of 18 and 2 yards for his TD. A 2-point conversion run by Hughey raised the spread to 22-0.
BFMS recovered an onside kick. Hughey started a scoring drive with a 10-yard run, then Hart hit Gardner for 15 yards, followed by a Quincey Pruiett for 15 yards.
Next, Hart completed a 10-yard pass to Gardner, and two plays later, Gardner found the end zone for the third time. A pass from Hart to Gardner for the 2-point conversion netted the final points of the opening half.
At the start of the final stanza, BFMS’s defense forced a three-and-out and Gardner blocked a punt.
Runs of 15 and 10 yards by Hughey and a 20-yard sprint by Gardner set up a 20-yard scoring dash by Logan Angle. The Eagles’ 2-point conversion try failed.
Leading 36-0, BFMS’s defense stopped the Patriots again, then Angle finished the scoring with a 55-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion.
Gardner was selected Offensive Player of the Game and Andrew Kinzie was chosen Defensive Player of the Game by the Eagles coaching staff.
“We had a great week of preparation, and got a dominant performance yet again by the defense,’’ BFMS head coach Chris Renick said.
“Every week there is always something to improve on, but these young men practice like they play every day and make each othrer better in practice day in and day out. Offensively, we have to work on some basic fundamentals, cut down on the penalties and work on the timing of some things.
“I want to thank my coaches (assistants Donnie Sink, Allen Yopp and Christopher Luckett) for their dedication to the program and their hard work (every day) helping prepare these young student athletes,’’ Renick said.