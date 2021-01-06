BFMS cancels its wrestling season

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the local school system to adjust from in-school to at-home, internet-based instruction for its students is a possible reason for the decline in numbers, Slough said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for a condensed schedule at the high school and middle school. There has been no sports played on either level since early March of last year.

Also, COVID-19 worries are amplified because wrestling is a close-contact sport.

“I do think (the season’s cancellation) is because of COVID-19 and not being able to get the word out (about the season),’’ Slough said. “The kids just don’t read announcements and things when they are at home.’’

The numbers are down at FCHS too—the Eagles’ roster is comprised of nine wrestlers; there are 14 weight classes. The hiring of new head coach David Ferguson and his staff was not announced until late November.

BFMS is fielding teams in boys and girls basketball during the winter season, and football is slated to open six-game season on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Dwight Bogle Stadium in Roanoke against Cave Spring Middle School.

The Eagles’ seventh-grade football squad is set to begin a three-game season Monday, Feb. 22 at home against Cave Spring, and volleyball is scheduled to start a 10-match season that same day at Cave Spring.