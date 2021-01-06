BFMS cancels its wrestling season

When and if Franklin County is able to conduct a varsity wrestling season, one in which an entirely new coaching staff will make its debut, remains to be seen.
One thing is certain—there will be not competition on the mat at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
A scheduled campaign, one that was scheduled to begin this week, has been canceled.
Jessica Slough, who oversees BFMS’s athletic program, confirmed Monday in an email that the season had been canceled due to what she called “a lack of interest.’’
Six matches against middle school teams from Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the City of Salem had been scheduled.
Home matches against Hidden Valley Middle School, William Byrd Middle School and Read Mountain Middle School had been set, and the Eagles were slated to compete against Andrew Lewis Middle School, Central Academy Middle School and Cave Spring Middle School on the road.
James Bernard was set take over the program from John Stone, who guided BFMS for two years. Bernard, who is also involved with the county’s youth wrestling program, has since moved to the high school team as a varsity assistant coach.
BFMS began its wrestling program during Kris Kahila’s distinguished tenure as FCHS’s head coach and the Eagles have produced many successful seasons in the sport since.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the local school system to adjust from in-school to at-home, internet-based instruction for its students is a possible reason for the decline in numbers, Slough said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for a condensed schedule at the high school and middle school. There has been no sports played on either level since early March of last year.
Also, COVID-19 worries are amplified because wrestling is a close-contact sport.
“I do think (the season’s cancellation) is because of COVID-19 and not being able to get the word out (about the season),’’ Slough said. “The kids just don’t read announcements and things when they are at home.’’
The numbers are down at FCHS too—the Eagles’ roster is comprised of nine wrestlers; there are 14 weight classes. The hiring of new head coach David Ferguson and his staff was not announced until late November.
BFMS is fielding teams in boys and girls basketball during the winter season, and football is slated to open six-game season on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Dwight Bogle Stadium in Roanoke against Cave Spring Middle School.
The Eagles’ seventh-grade football squad is set to begin a three-game season Monday, Feb. 22 at home against Cave Spring, and volleyball is scheduled to start a 10-match season that same day at Cave Spring.