BFMS captures Northside Invitational

ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's wrestling team won the championship of the annual Northside Middle School Norseman Invitational Saturday.

Three Eagles wrestlers claimed individual titles: Elan Catoe, Jaimere Hayes and Colton McGuire.

Caleb Likens, Kaden Altice and Kasey Cadd earned runner-up accolades in their weight classes.

Also, Kamryn Via finished third and Gary English, Connor Roe and Tyler Harden came in fourth.

BFMS has captured the championship of this tournament eight times, but this year marks its first title victory since the Eagles won back-to-back crowns in 2016 and 2017.

BFMS concludes its 2021-2022 season Wednesday with a dual match against William Byrd Middle School.

The contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Vinton.