BFMS, Cave Spring tie in softball

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School erased a three-run deficit Thursday by rallying for two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to force a 3-3 tie in its Roanoke Valley Middle School softball game against Cave Spring Middle School.

The game was stopped after six innings.

BFMS (1-0-2, 1-0-2 in league play) has tied two games this season, both in district play.

The Squires scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second and were held without a run for five frames.

The Eagles failed to score in the first, second, third innings and in the sixth stanza.

Cave Spring outhit BFMS, 8-7, and played error-free defense, while the Eagles committed two errors.

Danica Ogle had the most defensive chances (6) for the Squires.

Addison Angle led the Eagles’ offense with two hits in two plate appearances.

Cece Alouf and Caitlyn Karnes collected multiple hits for Cave Spring.