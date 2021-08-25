BFMS opens season with rout of Patriots

Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored all of its points in the first half in a 44-6 rout of Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s middle school team in its fall 2021 season opener Thursday at home.
The Patriots prevented the shutout when they scored their lone touchdown with 30.4 seconds left against the Eagles’ B-team.
“We came out ready to play. Coming off a shortened COVID-19 (spring) season, our players were ready to get back at it,’’ BFMS head coach Chris Renick said.
BFMS finished 4-1 in the spring with its lone setback coming at home in its season finale to Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Read Mountain Middle School, 12-8.
That squad had 21 seventh graders, 18 of whom have returned to the gridiron this fall.
In Thursday’s triumph, Rashaun Hughey tallied BFMS’s first two touchdowns on runs of 35 and 45 yards and a successful 2-point conversion followed the second score to make the count 14-0.
Then, the Eagles (1-0) stymie the Patriots when Colton McGuire recovers a fumble.
With possession on the 45 yard line, Hughey runs for 20 yards on two carries, then quarterback Ja’ziel Hart dashes 35 yards for the score to push the spread to 20-0.
After the Patriots yielded possession on downs, the Eagles produced a six-play drive that culminated with a 2-yard TD run by McGuire, followed by a successful 2-point conversion.
Leading 28-0, BFMS forced a PH turnover and claimed possession. Two plays later, Hart raced 80 yards for a TD. After a successful 2-point conversion, the spread was 36-0.
Then, the Eagles recovered an onside kick and with 2.2 seconds left in the half, Hart sprints 45 yards to the end zone. Next, the Eagles made the 2-point conversion to finish their scoring.
Linebacker Winston Davenport was chosen Defensive Player of the Game.
“He is the captain, the leader of our defense. He played a great game, filling the gaps, wrapping up and making tackles and forcing fumbles.
The offensive line comprised of Elan Catoe, Nathan Hayes, Ethan Hall, Noel Gonzalez, David Huntonpillar and Davenport at tight end was awarded Offensive Player of the Game accolades.
These honors are selected by the coaching staff.
BFMS opens district play Thursday at home against Andrew Lewis Middle School Kickoff is 5 p.m.
On Tuesday (Aug. 31), the Eagles travel to Roanoke for a league game against Northside Middle School. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium/Jim Hickam Field is 5 p.m.