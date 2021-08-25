BFMS opens season with rout of Patriots

Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored all of its points in the first half in a 44-6 rout of Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s middle school team in its fall 2021 season opener Thursday at home.

The Patriots prevented the shutout when they scored their lone touchdown with 30.4 seconds left against the Eagles’ B-team.

“We came out ready to play. Coming off a shortened COVID-19 (spring) season, our players were ready to get back at it,’’ BFMS head coach Chris Renick said.

BFMS finished 4-1 in the spring with its lone setback coming at home in its season finale to Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Read Mountain Middle School, 12-8.

That squad had 21 seventh graders, 18 of whom have returned to the gridiron this fall.

In Thursday’s triumph, Rashaun Hughey tallied BFMS’s first two touchdowns on runs of 35 and 45 yards and a successful 2-point conversion followed the second score to make the count 14-0.

Then, the Eagles (1-0) stymie the Patriots when Colton McGuire recovers a fumble.

With possession on the 45 yard line, Hughey runs for 20 yards on two carries, then quarterback Ja’ziel Hart dashes 35 yards for the score to push the spread to 20-0.