BFMS opens volleyball season with a sweep of Northside

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team opened its 2022 season at home Monday with a 2-0 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Northside Middle School.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-16.

The win is the first for new BFMS head coach Brittany Flora.

For the Eagles (1-0 overall, 1-0 district), Laila Randal and SaraBeth Crews each served nine aces, while Madelynn Meador served six aces and Lexie Beckner served four aces.

Randal, Meador and Allison Hodges each totaled one kill.

BFMS’s next match is Thursday at Read Mountain Middle School at 5:30 p.m.

Golfers finished second in home

tri-matchBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team turned in three scores in the high 40s and finished second in its season opener Monday—a tri-match at Willow Creek Country Club, the Eagles’ home course.

Halifax Middle School won the nine-hole contest with a 171 total, followed by BFMS (199) and Patrick County (257).

Owen Mason of Halifax claimed medalist laurels with a 39.

Also posting carding scores for the Lions were Jacob Allen (43), Nathan Hudson (44) and Camden Chapell (45).

Morgan Herman and Kyndal Hudson each carded a 48 to pace the Eagles, while Tyler Foutz (49) and Kynlee Cepelnik (54) were next.

Patrick County had four players, thus each score was a counting one: Reid Corns (62), Laine Errichatti (64), Maddox Taylor (65) and Aiden Slate (66).

BFMS travels to South Boston Monday to face Halifax, Patrick County and Martinsville Middle School at Green’s Folly Golf Club. Tee time is 4 p.m.

Eagles defeat Patrick County by 10 strokesFLOYD—Franklin County’s varsity golf team bested Patrick County by 10 strokes, 322-332, in a non-district dual match Thursday at Ole Mill Golf Club.

Sam Fansler led the Eagles with a 73, followed by Wes Hill (81), Chase Bower (83), Harmon English (85), Lawson Pasley (86) and Nick Messenger (86).

Franklin County jayvees play Bassett COLLINSVILLE—Franklin County’s junior varsity golf team plays Bassett in a non-district golf dual match today (August 24).

Tee time is 4 p.m. at Beaver Hills Golf Club.

Junior varsity football team opens season at homeFranklin County’s junior varsity football team opens its 2022 season Thursday with a non-district match-up against Bassett.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles played two preseason scrimmages, both on the road, against Pulaski County and Cave Spring.

Benefit golf tournament

is October 8MONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is staging its seventh annual benefit golf tournament, Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Waterfront Country Club.

To sponsor or enter a team, call Michelle Agee, (540) 296-3292, or contact her by email: magee@smla.org .

Nania is named interim head baseball coach at P&HCCMARTINSVILLE—Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has named Brandon Nania interim head baseball coach, college athletics officials said in a prepared statement Monday.

Nania replaces Cody Ellis, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities, officials said.

Nania helped guide the Patriots to 82 wins, one National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region X championship and one NJCAA World Series appearance since becoming the team’s lead assistant coach in 2020.

“I’m thankful first and foremost to Coach Ellis for giving me the opportunity to join his staff three years ago. He’s been such an incredible mentor and an even better friend,’’ Nania said.

“Now, it’s my turn to provide the same opportunities for this group of young men and future Pats baseball recruits.’’

During his playing career with the Patriots, Nania was a two-time All-Region X performer and a part of the All-Defensive team.

Also, he holds numerous offensive records including single-season RBIs (60), career RBIs (117), career doubles (42) and career home runs (16).

Following his two-year career, Nania transferred to NCAA Division II Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University where he received a bachelor of science in physical education and youth development.

“We are very excited to have Brandon Nania lead the Pats baseball program,’’ said P&HCC Athletic Director and Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement and Inclusion Brian Henderson.

“This isn’t just another job for him, this is (his family).

“I am 100 percent sure he will give his all as head coach just as he did as a former player here,’’ Henderson said.

Nania has steered the Martinsville Mustangs, the city’s franchise in Coastal Plain League, each of the past two seasons (2021, 2022) as head coach.

“I’m truly humbled and incredibly excited to carry on the winning tradition and to continue developing young men here at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Jump joins Panthers volleyball coaching staffFERRUM—Former Pulaski County head volleyball coach Tyler Jump is joining Ferrum College’s coaching staff as an assistant volleyball coach, college athletics officials said Friday.

Jump served as the Cougars’ head coach for one season.

While coaching at the Class 4 River Ridge District school, Jump also served as an associate club director for River Valley Juniors Volleyball Club in Christiansburg.

“We’re excited to get Tyler on campus and working with our team,’’ first-year Ferrum head coach Shelbylynn Adair. said.

(“Tyler’s) experience in the game of volleyball will benefit us tremendously. I’m looking forward to working with Tyler.’’

With River Valley Juniors, Jump conducted weekly meetings and bi-monthly evaluations with coaches of teams he supervised and facilitated communication between coaches, players and parents.

Member-Member golf tournament is this weekendWillow Creek Country Club is staging its annual Member-Member golf tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Tee off is 9 a.m.

Format is two-person teams, best-ball match play.

Cost is $70.

The course is 10 minutes south of Rocky Mount off U.S. 220 (Virgil Goode Highway).

Foursome wins Holy Strokes championshipMONETA—The quartet of Mike Lamont, Andrew Lamont, Jeffrey Manning and John Laughlin captured the first-flight championship of the 33rd annual Holy Strokes golf tournament contested in June at The Waterfront Country Club.

Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta stages the tournament.

Smith Mountain Lake charities benefited from the proceeds.

The winning team carded a 17-under 54 net score.

The foursome of Ray Traen, Tim Kaufman, Al Fuzi and Mike Karabin won the second-flight title with a 9-under 62 net score.

Eighty-four golfers competed.

Closest to the pin winners were Chuck Olsick (hole No. 4), Pat Parcells (hole Nos. 8 and 13) and Nick Burakow (hole No. 17).

Longest Drive winners were Ann Long, Alex Fauldz and Chuck Olsick.

Ferrum is selling football season ticketsFERRUM—Ferrum College is selling season tickets for football for the 2022 season which begins next month.

Those wishing to buy season tickets must do so online—they can order them online at www.ferrumpanthers.com/football/seasontickets.

The season ticket package includes five games, all played at W.B. Adams Stadium: Muskingum (Sept. 10), Hampden-Sydney (Oct. 8), Washington and Lee (Oct. 15), Bridgewater (Oct. 29) and Averett (Nov. 12)

Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee, Bridgewater and Averett are Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games.

Washington and Lee, the reigning ODAC champion, is Ferrum’s homecoming opponent; Averett is Ferrum’s senior day foe.

Washington and Lee clinched the ODAC title and secured an NCAA Division III playoff berth with a 28-24 victory over the Panthers in Lexington last season.

Ferrum and Muskingum are first-time opponents. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

The Panthers’ road opponents are the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (Sept.1), LaGrange (Ga.) (Sept. 17) and conference games Shenandoah (Oct. 1), Guilford (Oct. 22) and Randolph Macon (Nov. 5).

All of these games kickoff at 1 p.m. except for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise contest, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

Cleive Adams begins his third year as the Panthers head coach this fall.

American Legion Post 62 schedules charity tournamentHUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

Chamber golf tournament is October 14HUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .