BFMS places second, fourth at Clash of the Titans

ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys and girls cross country placed second and fourth in Saturday's annual Clash of the Titans Invitational at Hidden Valley High School.

Jonah Bowman, a week removed from claiming individual laurels in a 4K race at the Knights Crossing in Roanoke, captured first-place accolades in 15:10.17.

Fifteen schools competed for the team championship. The race featured 108 runners.

Also competing for the Eagles were Jonas Holland (13th, 17:28.18); Landon Divers (15th, 17:37.87), Eli Chapman (18th, 17:53.58) Mitch Elwell (39th,20:04.10 and Lucas Simms (40th, 20.05.62).

Bowman, Holland, Divers and Chapman are eighth graders; Elwell and Simms are seventh graders.

The top 10 finishers from each grade were awarded medals - Elwell and Simms placed seventh and eighth among competing seventh graders.

Roach, a seventh-grader, came in third overall for BFMS's girls team in 17:01.47.

There were 79 runners in the field.

Also for BFMS, Sophia Dollman (21:10.39) was 27th, Macey Ricks (21:15.22) was 28th, Nadia Guiterrez-Arnold (21:46.80) was 33rd and Kadence Smith (22:47.05) was 38th.

Besides Roach, Ricks, Guiterrez-Arnold and Smith are seventh graders and Ricks finished 10th among the runners in her academic class. She was awarded a medal for her showing.