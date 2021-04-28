BFMS plays to a tie, falls in opening matches

About midway through the half, the Eagles were awarded penalty kick.

“That play was one of the better sequences we had to get into the final third of the field,” Saleeby said. “It was a give and go that resulted in our getting fouled in the box.”

For the penalty kick, Eduardo Garcia Sanchez stepped to the line and placed a shot past the Wolverines’ goalie to even the count.

Overtime is not played in regular-season middle school matches.

Against Cave Spring, the Eagles maintained possession of the ball for close to 95% of the match and had a couple scoring opportunities, but fell short in the end.

“It was the first home game of the season, and overall I was really pleased with the performance,” Saleeby said.

But the 1-0 loss left a metaphorical sour taste.

With less than a minute to play, the Squires scored on a goal that got in behind the defense.

“It’s frustrating because we have played two good games and haven’t won yet,” Saleeby said. “But at the same time, the boys are trying to play the type of soccer that we are teaching them.”