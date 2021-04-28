BFMS plays to a tie, falls in opening matches

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys soccer team has opened its season with a tie and a loss.
The Eagles played their season opener against the Andrew Lewis Wolverines of Salem on the road last week and scored a second-half goal to force a 1-1 stalemate.
On Monday, the Eagles (0-1-1) fell 1-0 to Cave Spring Middle School in their home opener
Against Andrew Lewis, the Eagles possess the ball for most of the match, and head coach Evan Saleeby said his team generally played well.
“For it being the first game, I couldn’t have asked for more in terms of what the team did,” he said. “I see a lot of growth from last year, and the team tried to play the way we have been asking them to play.”
Andrew Lewis scored first on a long free kick from near midfield. The wind got under the ball, and it sailed over the outstretched hands of Eagles goalie Donovan Lewis.
“It was a fluke goal,” Saleeby said. “It was a great shot on a small field that wasn’t the keeper’s fault.”
The Eagles trailed 1-0 at intermission and continued to dominate play in the second half.
“We knew that we’d have the wind and a slight downhill field in the second half,” Saleeby said. “I just told them to keep playing the way they were.’’
About midway through the half, the Eagles were awarded penalty kick.
“That play was one of the better sequences we had to get into the final third of the field,” Saleeby said. “It was a give and go that resulted in our getting fouled in the box.”
For the penalty kick, Eduardo Garcia Sanchez stepped to the line and placed a shot past the Wolverines’ goalie to even the count.
Overtime is not played in regular-season middle school matches.
Against Cave Spring, the Eagles maintained possession of the ball for close to 95% of the match and had a couple scoring opportunities, but fell short in the end.
“It was the first home game of the season, and overall I was really pleased with the performance,” Saleeby said.
But the 1-0 loss left a metaphorical sour taste.
With less than a minute to play, the Squires scored on a goal that got in behind the defense.
“It’s frustrating because we have played two good games and haven’t won yet,” Saleeby said. “But at the same time, the boys are trying to play the type of soccer that we are teaching them.”
Saleeby said the loss was the result of a momentary loss of focus.
“One of the biggest things we’ve been trying to get the guys working on is staying focused for the whole game,” he said.
Still, however, Saleeby said he sees bright spots.
“While the game was frustrating to lose, I’m happy with the performance and the progression every one of the players is making,” he said. “We just need to work on our scoring opportunities and our point of attack.”
The Eagles play at Central Academy Middle School in Fincastle Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
BFMS’s next home match is Monday (May 3) against Read Mountain Middle School at 5:30 p.m.