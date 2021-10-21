BFMS runners are entered in state meet

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Hampden-Sydney College scored two goals in the first half and three after intermission Wednesday for a 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) shut-out victory over Ferrum College in a men's soccer contest staged at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.

The Panthers suffered their six straight loss, their second string of six consecutive defeats this season.

Five players scored for the Tigers (2-4-1 in the ODAC, 5-6-2 overall): Michael Ogenyi, William Thornton, Matt Johnson, Emory Davis and Jackson Burkhart.

The Tigers scored their first goal 49 second into the match and also scored at 42:23, 45:21. 63:02 and 73:22.

All five of Hampden-Sydney's goals were produced by an assist.

Joshua King took five shots for the Tigers.

Hampden-Sydney held advantages in shots (27-4), shots on goal (10-2) and corner kicks (13-2) at match's end.

The Tigers were charged with the match's lone offsides violation and they committed 12 fouls to the Panthers' 11.

Four players accounted for the Panthers' shots.

Goalkeeper Ian Fitzgerald (1-0) played all 90 minutes and recorded one save.