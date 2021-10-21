BFMS runners are entered in state meet
RICHMOND - Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runners Jonah Bowman and Caitlyn Roach are competing in the Middle School Cross Country State Championships Sunday.
Pole Green Park in Richmond is the site for the event.
Golf fundraiser is set for Willow Creek
IEE Wrestling Booster Club is staging a golf tournament fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 7 at Willow Creek Country Club.
Format is Captain's Choice.
The field is limited to nine, six-player teams.
Cost is $450 per team.
On-site registration begins at noon.
Prizes will awarded to the top three finishing teams.
50-50 and door prize raffles are planned.
Food will be served after the tournament.
To register a team or for sponsorship information, call Franklin County varsity wrestling coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact him by email: David.Ferguson@frco.k12.va.us .
Ferrum golfers place 4th in VSGA Intercollegiate
FRONT ROYAL - Paced by the play of Brett Pennington, Ferrum College's men's golf team finished fourth in the 72nd Virginia State Golf Association (VSGA) Intercollegiate, contested Monday and Tuesday at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
Pennington carded a pair of 78s for a 156 total. He finished in a tie for fifth place.
The Panthers turned in scored of 325 and 311 for a 636 total.
The second-round total is Ferrum's best single-round score of the season and it was tied for the best score posted over the final 18 holes.
Also for the Panthers, Chase Sells (81-78, 159) finished in a tie for 12th, Seth Walker (84-76-160) tied for 15th, Jackson Hoovler (82-79, 161) tied for 18th and Roman O'Brienhalla (85-79, 164) tied for 27th.
The tournament is for NCAA Division II, Division III and independent schools in the commonwealth.
This year's field was comprised of 12 Division III teams.
Eight of the 12 teams represented the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Ferrum is a three-time champion of the tournament having won titles in 1993, 1995 and 2015.
The late Ray Corron (1993, 1995) and former head coach, former Panthers player and college alumnus Adam Crawford (2015) led Ferrum to the championships.
Southern Virginia University's "A" team (316-311, 627) won the championship by six strokes over Randolph-Macon College (313-320, 633). Roanoke College (313-321, 634) came in third, seven shots off the pace.
Placing fifth through 12th were Hampden-Sydney College's "B" team (322-316, 638), Bridgewater College (332-312, 644), Shenandoah University (325-332, 657), Eastern Mennonite University (346-317, 663), Averett University (345-341, 686), Marymount University (345-341, 686), Southern Virginia University "B' team (360-356, 716) and Virginia Wesleyan University (366-367, 733).
Kaden Ford of Southern Virginia (78-74, 152) overcame first-round leader Austin Brooks (74-79, 153)of Randolph-Macon to capture the individual championship by one stroke.
Will Abdi (79-75, 154) of Roanoke was two shots two shots in arrears in third.
Ferrum concludes the fall portion of its 2021-2022 season Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 25-26) in the O'Bryant-Jensen Invitational at The Cardinal in Greensboro, N.C.
Tate earns ODAC swimming accolade
FOREST - Roanoke College senior Ben Tate, who hails from Boones Mill, has earned weekly accolades in men's swimming from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Tate won the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.26) and the 200-yard butterfly (1:58.00) to help the Maroons defeat Lees-McRae (N.C.) College in a dual meet last week.
Also, Tate and teammates Erik Kratzer, Logan Deal and Xavier Williams combined to win the 400-medley relay in Erik Kratzer, Logan Deal, and Xavier Williams in 3:29.58.
All of Tate's times rank among the best in the ODAC. His individual times rank inside top 35 nationally, while the 400-medley relay time is third in NCAA Division III.
Jayvee volleyball defeats Northside in finale
Franklin County's junior varsity volleyball team concluded its season last week with a 2-0 Blue Ridge District victory over Northside at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles stopped a two-match losing streak with their second, shut-out triumph over the Vikings this season.
FCHS, led by head coach Brittany Flora, finished the season with an 8-2 league record and a 10-7 overall mark.
Both of the Eagles' district setbacks were to Lord Botetourt; their non-league losses were to Hidden Valley (twice), Patrick Henry (twice) and Halifax County.
Roanoke blanks Ferrum in women's soccer
SALEM - Three players accounted for the scoring Tuesday as Roanoke College shut out Ferrum College, 3-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's soccer contest at Kerr Stadium.
The Maroons (3-2-1 in the ODAC, 8-4-1 overall) led 1-0 at intermission and tallied two goals after halftime.
Scoring for Roanoke were Morgan O'Neill at 34:26, Cameron Shackford at 58:26 and M.C. Petrucelli at 63:56.
Shackford distributed assists that produced the goals by O'Neil and Petrucelli, and she attempted a seven of Roanoke's 19 shots, 10 of which were on goal.
Ferrum (2-5 in the ODAC, 3-10-1 overall) was held to four shots, two of which were on goal.
Brady Hentz took two of the Panthers' shots.
Roanoke held a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks at match's end.
The Maroons were charged with two offsides violations to none for the Panthers.
Ferrum committed 11 fouls to 1 for Roanoke.
Maroons goalkeeper Carrington Lippi (4-4-1) totaled two saves in 83:22 minutes of action.
Panthers goalkeeper Abbey Hayes (2-6-1) played the entire 90 minutes and registered seven saves.
Ferrum's next match is Saturday against ODAC foe Virginia Wesleyan University.
Match time is 3 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Tigers blank Ferrum in men's soccer
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Hampden-Sydney College scored two goals in the first half and three after intermission Wednesday for a 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) shut-out victory over Ferrum College in a men's soccer contest staged at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.
The Panthers suffered their six straight loss, their second string of six consecutive defeats this season.
Five players scored for the Tigers (2-4-1 in the ODAC, 5-6-2 overall): Michael Ogenyi, William Thornton, Matt Johnson, Emory Davis and Jackson Burkhart.
The Tigers scored their first goal 49 second into the match and also scored at 42:23, 45:21. 63:02 and 73:22.
All five of Hampden-Sydney's goals were produced by an assist.
Joshua King took five shots for the Tigers.
Hampden-Sydney held advantages in shots (27-4), shots on goal (10-2) and corner kicks (13-2) at match's end.
The Tigers were charged with the match's lone offsides violation and they committed 12 fouls to the Panthers' 11.
Four players accounted for the Panthers' shots.
Goalkeeper Ian Fitzgerald (1-0) played all 90 minutes and recorded one save.
Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-7) totaled four saves in 73 minutes of action.
Ferrum's next match is Saturday in Winchester against ODAC rival Shenandoah University.
Match time is 5 p.m.
Lynchburg routs Ferrum in field hockey
LYNCHBURG - No. 18 ranked University of Lynchburg tallied eight goals in the first quarter and scored six more over the closing three periods of play Wednesday for a 14-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey victory over Ferrum College at Shellenberger Field.
Eleven players scored for the Hornets (5-1 in the ODAC, 10-4 overall).
Lynchburg outshot Ferrum (0-5 in the ODAC, 3-12 overall) 41-0 and held advantages in shots on goal (27-0) and penalty corners (10-1) at match's end.
No fouls were committed.
Lynchburg led 11-0 at intermission and 13-0 after three periods of play.
Jackie Lerro paced the Hornets with three goals and two assists, while Emily Dudley tallied two goals and Emma Strouse scored a goal and distributed two assists.
Meghan Mayo finished the match with three assists, and Emily Yanes, who scored one goal, attempted 10 shots.
Kayla Brady (10-4) played the entire match in goal for Lynchburg.
T.J. Baker (3-8) logged 60 minutes in goal for Ferrum and registered 12 saves.
The Panthers' loss is their seventh in a row.
Ferrum's next match is Saturday against ODAC rival Shenandoah University.
Match time is 1 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Youth wrestling registration is open
Registration is open for youth wrestling, which is co-sponsored by Franklin County Parks and Recreation and Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club, for the 2021-2022 season.
The program is for ages 5 to 14 as of December 31.
Registration ends this month and a preseason parents meeting will be held in early November.
Cost is $15.
Practices are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Benjamin Franklin Middle School East Gymnasium starting in November.
Wrestling shoes and well-fitting practice attire are needed.
Optional equipment is headgear, a mouthpiece, which is required for those with braces, hair cover for those with long hair (this is not required at most events), knee pads and a singlet (uniform).
To register, visit www.playfranklincounty.com/187/wrestling.
Kiser placed in top 10 in half marathon
SALEM - David Kiser of Rocky Mount placed ninth in 2021 Salem Half Marathon.
The 40-year-old runner ccompleted the 13.1-mile trek in 1:32:35.87.
Kiser was eighth among male runners
Also, Jenna Warren, 27, of Rocky Mount finished 54th overall and ninth among female competitors in 1:54:10.83.
Emily Jamison, 43, of Boones Mill was 59th and 10th in the women’s race in 1:55:27.03 and Terry Ballard, 61, of Boones Mill was 97th and 70th in the men’s race in 2:05:37.72.
In an accompanying 8K race, Chad Edmonds, 34, of Boones Mill placed 12th in 38:09.05.
Also, David Yeaman, 50, of Moneta finishhed 50th in 46:08.59 and Vicki Cromer, 65, of Boones Mill, came in 60th in 49:15.41.