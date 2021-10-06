BFMS stays unbeaten, plays for championship Thursday

With possession at the Colones’ 45, Hughey rushed for 10 and 15 yards and Hart dashed for 5 yards on fourth down to keep the Eagles’ march alive.

A 10-yard run by Hart set the stage for Colton McGuire’s 2-yard TD sprint. A third 2-point conversion followed to produce a 24-8 advantage and finish BFMS’s scoring.

The Colonels responded with a TD to produce the final score.

“We ran out the clock on the next series,’’ Renick said.

“Our team got down at halftime with turnovers and mistakes on both sides of the ball. We overcame the adversity of being down at halftime, we persevered, held our heads high and came out and played like we knew how to in the second half.

“That tells our coaching staff a lot about this team—they never gave up. I’m proud of these young men in their second-half play,’’ Renick said.

“I want to thank my assistant coaches (Donnie Sink, Kristopher Luckett, Tyler Layman, Ken Roe and Nick Turner) for the hard week of preparation, just like every week, and their dedication to this program,’’ Renick said.

BFMS plays for the Roanoke Valley Middle School District championship Thursday against William Byrd Middle School.