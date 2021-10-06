BFMS stays unbeaten, plays for championship Thursday

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School overcame an eight-point, halftime deficit Thursday by scoring all of its points after intermission for a 24-14 no-district football triumph over William Fleming’s Middle School squad.
The Eagles (4-0 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District, 6-0 overall) failed to score in the first half for the first time this season.
In the opening half, the Eagles committed three turnovers and were assessed 75 yards in penalties.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,’’ BFMS sideline boss Chris Renick said. “We did make some key stops and forced a turnover of our own to keep us in the game.’’
Leading 8-0, the Colonels fumbled the football on their initial possession of the second half and the Eagles converted the turnover into points.
Ja’ziel Hart sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion that equaled the count.
Then, BFMS employed an onside kick and Hart recovered on William Fleming’s 25 yard line.
Two plays—rushes by Rashaun Hughey for 15 yards and Hart for 10 and a touchdown—the Eagles broke the stalemate, then they doubled the score, 16-8, after their second 2-point conversion.
BFMS employed an onside kick again and it was successful with Hart making another recovery.
With possession at the Colones’ 45, Hughey rushed for 10 and 15 yards and Hart dashed for 5 yards on fourth down to keep the Eagles’ march alive.
A 10-yard run by Hart set the stage for Colton McGuire’s 2-yard TD sprint. A third 2-point conversion followed to produce a 24-8 advantage and finish BFMS’s scoring.
The Colonels responded with a TD to produce the final score.
“We ran out the clock on the next series,’’ Renick said.
“Our team got down at halftime with turnovers and mistakes on both sides of the ball. We overcame the adversity of being down at halftime, we persevered, held our heads high and came out and played like we knew how to in the second half.
“That tells our coaching staff a lot about this team—they never gave up. I’m proud of these young men in their second-half play,’’ Renick said.
“I want to thank my assistant coaches (Donnie Sink, Kristopher Luckett, Tyler Layman, Ken Roe and Nick Turner) for the hard week of preparation, just like every week, and their dedication to this program,’’ Renick said.
BFMS plays for the Roanoke Valley Middle School District championship Thursday against William Byrd Middle School.
Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Bob Patterson Stadium in Vinton.
Following Thursday’s game, the Eagles conclude their season with a non-district home game against Blacksburg Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Jayvees’ Blue
Ridge District opener
is canceledFranklin County’s junior varsity football team’s Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River, scheduled for Thursday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, has been canceled.
The cancellation was confirmed by FCHS athletics officials Tuesday morning.
The Eagles (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into its next scheduled game, Monday, Oct. 11 against Salem at Dillon Stadium.
Kickoff is 6 p.m.
FCHS will take the field for the first time since a 31-13 win over Hidden Valley on Sept. 23.
The Salem game is a rescheduled one that was postponed from earlier in the season.
FCHS’s league opener is against William Byrd, Thursday, Oct. 14 at Bob Patterson Stadium in Vinton. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
After scoring only 14 points during a spring 2021 season that yielded no victories, the Eagles have outscored their opponents, 90-54.
FCHS has a shut-out win over Bassett and a shut-out loss to Liberty Christian Academy on its worksheet.
Also, the Eagles defeated Magna Vista by six points, 26-20, and Hidden Valley by 18.
SMLCA is blanked
in second gameROANOKE—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) suffered a 27-0 setback to the Virginia Spartans club team in a varsity football game staged Friday, Sept. 24 at the River’s Edge Sports Complex.
The Spartans returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and later returned the Ospreys’ first punt of the game for another score.
The Spartans (2-3) led 14-0 after the first quarter, 20-0 at halftime and 27-0 after three periods.
SMLCA returns to action Friday against Roanoke Catholic (0-6).
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Vinyard Park.
The Ospreys (0-2) lost their inaugural game of the season, 2-0, to the Greensboro Panthers in Oak Ridge, N.C.