BFMS sweeps Andrew Lewis in volleyball

SALEM - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's volleyball team swept Andrew Lewis Middle School, 2-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match Monday.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-21.
In the first set, Maria Guitierrez scored 12 points and served four aces and Brooke Hamlin tallied five points.
Also, Kamari Holland netted four kills and Madysen McCrickard passed out 10 assists.
In the second set, Hamlin tallied 10 points on her serve and totaled three kills, while Holland had two kills and McCrickard distributed five assists.
BFMS returns to action Thursday at home against William Byrd Middle School. Match time is 5:30 p.m.
FCHS jayvees, BFMS play at Willow Creek
Franklin County's junior varsity golf team and Benjamin Franklin Middle School's squad have scheduled matches today at Willow Creek Country Club.
The Eagles jayvees take on Blacksburg and BFMS challenges Blacksburg Middle School in nine-hole matches.
The matches will be contested simultaneously with both matches starting at 4 p.m.
Hunter education class is set for Sept. 20-21
A hunter education class is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21 at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302, and leaving a voice message.
Civitan Club stages golf tournament
HARDY - The Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament Friday, Sept. 24 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
The one-day tournament benefits local nonprofits working to meet local needs with an emphasis on assisting those with developmental disabilities.
Four-player cost is $340, individual player cost is $90.
Cost includes lunch, beverage, golf balls and a mulligan.
The tournament is seeking sponsorships.
For information, call (540) 588-5180.
Season passes are on sale
Season passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets can be bought online
Those interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.