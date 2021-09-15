BFMS sweeps Andrew Lewis in volleyball

For information, call (540) 588-5180.

Season passes are on sale

Season passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.

Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.

Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.

Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.

For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

FCHS athletics tickets can be bought online

Those interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.

Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.

Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.

QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.

Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.