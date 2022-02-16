Bishops check Panthers, 1-0, to square record

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Zach Scott's double to right field in the bottom of the second inning aided in the manufacture of the game's lone run Tuesday as North Carolina Wesleyan College blanked Ferrum College, 1-0, in a non-conference baseball game staged at Bauer Field.

The Bishops (2-2), ranked 19th nationally in NCAA Division III in preseason, squared their record with the victory, while the Panthers (0-1) were saddled with the loss in their season opener.

Scott advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder's choice.

Ferrum had runners at first and second in the top of the ninth.

But, N.C. Wesleyan reliever Zach Woolard secured the win by striking out Justin Brady.

Woolard, the last of three Bishops' pitchers, earned a save, his first of the season, for his effort.

In two innings of relief, he permitted one hit and struck out three.

The Bishops totaled four hits, limited Ferrum to two hits and won despite committing three errors, while the Panthers played mistake-free defense.

Jacob Gladstone and Sebastian Dexter each collected a base hit for the Panthers, who were picked to finish ninth in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in the league's annual preseason poll.

Ferrum hitters struck out 13 times.

Three of the Bishops' four hits were for extra bases: a double by Drifton Padgett and two doubles by Scott, who was 2 of 3 at the plate.

N.C. Wesleyan starter Dylan Cheeley (1-0) surrendered one hit, two walks and struck out seven in five innings of work.

Ferrum senior Will Davis (0-1) allowed all four of the Bishops' hits and two walks, while striking out six in six innings of work.

N.C. Wesleyan's run was earned.

Panthers reliever Todd Kennedy tossed two innings of no-hit relief. He walked none and struck out three.

Ferrum begins a seven-game home stand Saturday with a non-conference doubleheader against Alfred (N.Y. ) State College.

Game times are noon and 3 p.m. at W.B. Adams Field.

The three-game series concludes Sunday with a single game starting at noon.

The home stand concludes with a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27 against Penn State-Harrisburg.

Game times are noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and noon and 3 p.m. Sunday.