BLACK AND GOLD WRESTLING
BLACK AND GOLD WRESTLING

First-year Ferrum College head men’s wrestling coach Ryan Riggs makes his debut in charge of the Panthers Saturday at the Star City Classic in Salem. Ferrum has home duals scheduled against Emory & Henry, Greensboro and Washington and Lee this season.

