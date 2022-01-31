Blue Ridge District championships are on the line.

Franklin County's boys and girls swimming teams compete for the Blue Ridge District championship Tuesday at the Franklin County Family YMCA's William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center.

Staunton River is hosting the event at Franklin County's facility, Eagles head coach Hannah White said.

The meet begins at 6 p.m.

Besides FCHS and Staunton River, teams from Lord Botetourt, William Byrd, Northside, William Fleming are slated to compete.

Warm-up times are Staunton River and FCHS from 4:40 p.m. to 5 p.m.; William Fleming and William Byrd from 5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.; and Northside and Lord Botetourt from 5:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, FCHS's wrestling team competes in Blue Ridge District tri-meet at Northside at 6 p.m.; FCHS's girls varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams visit Daleville for a Blue Ridge District doubleheader against Lord Botetourt at 5:30 p.m. at 7 p.m.; and FCHS's boys varsity and junior varsity basketball teams entertain Lord Botetourt at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.