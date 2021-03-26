BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT CHEERLEADING
Related to this story
Most Popular
FERRUM—J.D. Shaw, who is in his third year on Ferrum College football coaching staff, has been promoted to associate head football coach, acco…
- Updated
Franklin County running back Jayron Smith breaks away from a Staunton River tackler during last week’s 45-21 Blue Ridge District football vict…
- Updated
Franklin County carded four counting scores in the 40s Wednesday and defeated Patrick County in a nine-hole, non-district junior varsity golf …
- Updated
ROANOKE — A Tuesday night football victory by Franklin County was a first on a Tuesday in 20 years and a second perfect start in program history.
BUENA VISTA—J’Sean Dupu rushed for an 11-yard touchdown with 1:15 left Friday as Ferrum College rallied from a one-point, fourth-quarter defic…
- Updated
Lord Botetourt captured team triumphs Monday in a Blue Ridge District boys and girls cross country meet, contested on William Byrd's home cour…
VINTON—William Byrd edged Franklin County, 3-2, in a battle of Blue Ridge District volleyball unbeatens Tuesday night.
GLEN ALLEN—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team placed fourth out of five teams in Sunday’s Max and Susan Stith Invitational, hosted by Randolph…
- Updated
HARDY—Billy McBride III has had a visible role in golf for many years, but this week he has taken on one with more notoriety and greater respo…
VINTON—William Byrd scored both of its touchdowns in the second half, one in the third quarter, the other in the fourth Saturday for a 13-0 ju…