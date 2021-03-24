BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT CROSS COUNTRY

Lord Botetourt captured team triumphs Monday in a Blue Ridge District boys and girls cross country meet, contested on William Byrd's home course in Vinton. The Cavaliers edged the Terriers, 37-49, in the girls race with Northside (60) and Franklin County (75) placing third and fourth. The Cavaliers defeated the Eagles, 30-46, in the boys race with Northside (52) and William Byrd (99) finishing third and fourth. FCHS, the reigning Blue Ridge District titleholder in boys and girls cross country, was guided by the individual winners of each race: Addie Shorter (girls) and Nathan Atchue (boys).