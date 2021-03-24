Lord Botetourt captured team triumphs Monday in a Blue Ridge District boys and girls cross country meet, contested on William Byrd's home course in Vinton. The Cavaliers edged the Terriers, 37-49, in the girls race with Northside (60) and Franklin County (75) placing third and fourth. The Cavaliers defeated the Eagles, 30-46, in the boys race with Northside (52) and William Byrd (99) finishing third and fourth. FCHS, the reigning Blue Ridge District titleholder in boys and girls cross country, was guided by the individual winners of each race: Addie Shorter (girls) and Nathan Atchue (boys).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT CROSS COUNTRY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
HARDY—Billy McBride III has had a visible role in golf for many years, but this week he has taken on one with more notoriety and greater respo…
- Updated
Franklin County carded four counting scores in the 40s Wednesday and defeated Patrick County in a nine-hole, non-district junior varsity golf …
- Updated
Franklin County running back Jayron Smith breaks away from a Staunton River tackler during last week’s 45-21 Blue Ridge District football vict…
- Updated
SOUTH BOSTON—By virtually every measure Peyton Sellers’ 2020 season was a huge success.
VINTON—William Byrd edged Franklin County, 3-2, in a battle of Blue Ridge District volleyball unbeatens Tuesday night.
- Updated
A surge of 38 unanswered points, a scoring run that started late in the first quarter and lasted until the final frame, has guided Franklin Co…
- Updated
BUENA VISTA—J’Sean Dupu rushed for an 11-yard touchdown with 1:15 left Friday as Ferrum College rallied from a one-point, fourth-quarter defic…
- Updated
FERRUM—Ferrum College, through its attorneys, has filed its response to a lawsuit by former Director of Athletics and head baseball coach Abe …
Spartans blank Eagles jayvees, 27-0
FERRUM—Southern Virginia doubled the second-half scoring count on Ferrum College Wednesday and bested the Panthers in a non-conference women’s…