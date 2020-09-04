Blue Ridge District junior varsity hoops 2019-2020

Franklin County guard Branson LeDuc (No. 20) goes for a steal and is able to knock the ball loose while defending Northside’s Lawrence Cole (No. 23) in this series of photos taken during a January Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball contest between the Eagles and the Vikings at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. Northside won 58-52 to square its league record and improve its overall mark to 8-1 with its fourth straight win. LeDuc began the year with Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s eighth-grade team, then he was promoted to the junior varsity following BFMS’s season.
