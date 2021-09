SALEM - Tuesday's Blue Ridge District postseason golf tournament, scheduled for Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem, has been canceled because of inclement weather.

The one-day, 18-hole tournament will not be rescheduled.

Lord Botetourt is the district's five-time reigning champion.

Franklin County's next event is the Class 6 Region A tournament.

The Waterfront Country Club in Scruggs is the host site for the one-day, 18-hole tournament.

Tee time is 9 a.m.