ALL BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT FOOTBALL 2022
MOST VALUABLE OFFENSIVE BACK: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Jahylen Lee, Franklin County
MOST VALUABLE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: DJ Tolliver, Lord Botetourt; Dustin Richards, Lord Botetourt
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt
MOST VALUABLE DEFENSIVE BACK: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
MOST VALUABLE DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamar Lovelace, William Fleming
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
CENTER: Luis Hernandez, William Byrd; Jackson Harless, Lord Botetourt
LINE: DJ Toliver, Lord Botetourt; Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt; Dylan Miller, Staunton River; Marc Desir, Northside
TIGHT END: Dustin Richards, William Byrd
RECEIVER: Louis English, William Fleming; Nasir Holland, Franklin County, Sincere Julious, Northside
RUNNING BACK: Jahylen Lee, Franklin County; Malachi Coleman, Willam Fleming; Josh Kelly, Staunton River
QUARTERBACK: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt
KICKER: Bricen Lancaster, William Byrd
KICK RETURNER: Alex Dunn, William Byrd
ALL-PURPOSE: Devin Johnson, William Fleming; Israel Hairston, William Byrd; Eli Foutz, Franklin County
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
LINE: Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt; Doniven Davis, William Byrd; Kesean Anderson, Lord Botetourt; Parker Chewning, Staunton River
END: Dustin Richards, William Byrd; Kendal Howard, Lord Botetourt
LINEBACKER: Drew Gilbert, Lord Botetourt; Ke’Shaun Wright, Franklin County; Josh Kelly, Staunton River; John Kiker, William Byrd; Austin Powell, Staunton River
BACK: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt; Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Nasir Holland; Eli Foutz, Franklin County
PUNTER: Dustin Richards, William Byrd
PUNT RETURNER: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
ALL-PURPOSE: Tucker Brookman, Lord Botetourt
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
CENTER: Anthony Jones, Northside
LINE: BJ Cheatwood, William Byrd; Jayden Bulow, William Fleming; Don Evans, Franklin County; Kesean Anderson, Lord Botetourt
TIGHT END: Haven Mullins, Franklin County
RECEIVER: Jailen Robinson, William Fleming; Alex Dunn, William Byrd; Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
RUNNING BACK: Tristan Overbay, Lord Botetourt; DeShannon Reed, William Byrd; MyKell Harvey, Northside
QUARTERBACK: Eli Foutz, Franklin County
KICKER: Nate Martin, Staunton River
KICK RETURNER: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
ALL-PURPOSE: Brady Barns, Staunton River
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
LINE: Kendel Elliott, Franklin County; Marc Desir, Northside; Demarionyon Kasey, William Fleming
END: Jayden Bulow, William Fleming; Don Evans, Franklin County; Macon Ayers, Staunton River
LINEBACKER: Jiovanni Gonzales, William Fleming; Haven Mullins, Franklin County; Michael Finley, William Fleming; Dalton Oxley, Lord Botetourt
BACK: Darren McCoy, William Fleming; Brady Barns, Staunton River; Jailen Robinson, William Fleming; Sincere Julious, Northside
PUNTER: Eli Foutz, Franklin County
PUNT RETURNER: Boosie Martin, William Fleming
ALL-PURPOSE: Soloman Alexis. Northside