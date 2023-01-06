 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County senior running back Jahylen Lee walks off the field at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field at Northside High School following the completion of the Eagles’ final regular-season game of the 2022 season. Lee and Jakari Nicely are this year’s co- Most Valuable Offensive Backs in the Blue Ridge District.

 Steven Marsh

ALL BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT FOOTBALL 2022

MOST VALUABLE OFFENSIVE BACK: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Jahylen Lee, Franklin County

MOST VALUABLE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: DJ Tolliver, Lord Botetourt; Dustin Richards, Lord Botetourt

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt

MOST VALUABLE DEFENSIVE BACK: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt

MOST VALUABLE DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamar Lovelace, William Fleming

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

CENTER: Luis Hernandez, William Byrd; Jackson Harless, Lord Botetourt

LINE: DJ Toliver, Lord Botetourt; Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt; Dylan Miller, Staunton River; Marc Desir, Northside

TIGHT END: Dustin Richards, William Byrd

RECEIVER: Louis English, William Fleming; Nasir Holland, Franklin County, Sincere Julious, Northside

RUNNING BACK: Jahylen Lee, Franklin County; Malachi Coleman, Willam Fleming; Josh Kelly, Staunton River

QUARTERBACK: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt

KICKER: Bricen Lancaster, William Byrd

KICK RETURNER: Alex Dunn, William Byrd

ALL-PURPOSE: Devin Johnson, William Fleming; Israel Hairston, William Byrd; Eli Foutz, Franklin County

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

LINE: Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt; Doniven Davis, William Byrd; Kesean Anderson, Lord Botetourt; Parker Chewning, Staunton River

END: Dustin Richards, William Byrd; Kendal Howard, Lord Botetourt

LINEBACKER: Drew Gilbert, Lord Botetourt; Ke’Shaun Wright, Franklin County; Josh Kelly, Staunton River; John Kiker, William Byrd; Austin Powell, Staunton River

BACK: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt; Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Nasir Holland; Eli Foutz, Franklin County

PUNTER: Dustin Richards, William Byrd

PUNT RETURNER: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt

ALL-PURPOSE: Tucker Brookman, Lord Botetourt

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

CENTER: Anthony Jones, Northside

LINE: BJ Cheatwood, William Byrd; Jayden Bulow, William Fleming; Don Evans, Franklin County; Kesean Anderson, Lord Botetourt

TIGHT END: Haven Mullins, Franklin County

RECEIVER: Jailen Robinson, William Fleming; Alex Dunn, William Byrd; Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt

RUNNING BACK: Tristan Overbay, Lord Botetourt; DeShannon Reed, William Byrd; MyKell Harvey, Northside

QUARTERBACK: Eli Foutz, Franklin County

KICKER: Nate Martin, Staunton River

KICK RETURNER: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt

ALL-PURPOSE: Brady Barns, Staunton River

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

LINE: Kendel Elliott, Franklin County; Marc Desir, Northside; Demarionyon Kasey, William Fleming

END: Jayden Bulow, William Fleming; Don Evans, Franklin County; Macon Ayers, Staunton River

LINEBACKER: Jiovanni Gonzales, William Fleming; Haven Mullins, Franklin County; Michael Finley, William Fleming; Dalton Oxley, Lord Botetourt

BACK: Darren McCoy, William Fleming; Brady Barns, Staunton River; Jailen Robinson, William Fleming; Sincere Julious, Northside

PUNTER: Eli Foutz, Franklin County

PUNT RETURNER: Boosie Martin, William Fleming

ALL-PURPOSE: Soloman Alexis. Northside

