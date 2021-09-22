Blue Ridge golf tournament is canceled

SALEM - Tuesday's Blue Ridge District postseason golf tournament, scheduled for Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem, was canceled because of inclement weather.
The one-day, 18-hole tournament will not be rescheduled.
Lord Botetourt is the district's five-time reigning champion.
Franklin County's next match is the Class 6 Region A tournament.
The Waterfront Country Club in Scruggs is the host site for the one-day, 18-hole tournament.
Cross country meet is canceled
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County's boys and girls cross country meets Tuesday against Halifax County were canceled because of inclement weather.
The races were slated to be contested at Edmonds Park.
Middle school golf match is canceled
Tuesday's nine-hole golf match between Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Halifax Middle School and Patrick County at Willow Creek Country Club was canceled because of inclement weather.
Eagles fall 3-0 to Patrick Henry
ROANOKE - Patrick Henry swept Franklin County, 3-0, in a non-district varsity volleyball match Monday night on the Patriots' home floor.
Set scores were 26-24, 35-21, 25-19.
For the Eagles (3-3), Courtney Bryant netted 13 kills and Abigail Hodges passed out 18 assists.
For the Patriots (13-1), who defeated the Eagles for the second time this season, Marella Hudson totaled 15 kills, 2 aces and Claire Thielcke registered 15 digs.
FCHS's junior varsity squad (3-3) lost 2-0. It was the Eagles' second shut-out setback to the Patriots this season.
FCHS's varsity and junior varsity teams visit Lord Botetourt Thursday for a Blue Ridge District doubleheader.
Match times are 5:30 p.m. (junior varsity) and 7 p.m. (varsity).
Eagles sweep William Fleming for second league win
ROANOKE - Franklin County’s volleyball team scored its second sweep in Blue Ridge District play Thursday, 3-0 over William Fleming.
Set scores were 25-2, 25-12, 25-11.
Laken Adkins served five aces to pace the Eagles (2-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 3-2 overall) and Courtney Bryant netted eight kills.
FCHS's junior varsity squad (2-0 in the Blue Ridge District) was victorious with a 2-0 sweep.
Read Mountain tops BFMS, 2-0
Read Mountain Middle School defeated Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 2-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District volleyball match Monday at BFMS.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-17.
The Eagles (6-2) suffered their second loss this season to Read Mountain.
The setback stops a four-match winning streak.
In the first set, Kamari Holland netted two kills and Madysen McCrickard passed out two assists.
In the second set Brooke Hamlin and McCrickard were the leading serves.
Also, Kailey McCowan totaled two kills and McCrickard distributed two assists.
BFMS returns to action Thursday at home against district rival Cave Spring Middle School.
Match time is 5:30 p.m.
BFMS tops Northside in district play
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team claimed its sixth victory of the season Thursday with a 2-0 sweep of Northside Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-9.
For the Eagles (6-1), Madysen McCrickard scored six points on her serve and passed out three assists in the first set.
Also, Faron Frye and Maria Gutierrez each tallied four points and Gutierrez netted three kills.
In the second set, McCrickard scored eight points on her serve, five of which she recorded with aces.
Also, Brooke Weaver scored six points, serving three aces and Kailey McCowan and Gutierrez each registered two kills.
BFMS's victory is its fourth in a row and second this season over Northside.
BFMS golf places second at Willow Creek
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team finished second in a three-team, nine-hole match the Eagles hosted Thursday at Willow Creek Country Club.
Halifax Middle School claimed top team laurels with a 180, followed by BFMS (192) and Patrick County (228).
Rylan Adkins led BFMS with a 41.
Also posting counting scores were Brennan Young (46), Aiden Cepelnik (52) and Sam Snead (53).
Non-counting scores were turned in by Nick Snead (53), Kyndal Hudson (54) and Noah Buckner (65).
Junior varsity golfers play back-to-back matches
ROANOKE - Franklin County's junior varsity golf team finishes its 2021 season this week with consecutive days of play.
Today, the Eagles take on Patrick Henry in a nine-hole at Roanoke Country Club.
Tee time is 4 p,m.
Thursday, the Eagles entertain Blue Ridge District foes Lord Botetourt and Staunton River in a three-team, nine-hole contest at Willow Creek Country Club.
Tee time is 3 p.m.
Bryce Varner is the Eagles head coach.
BFMS cross country competes today
ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys and girls cross country teams are scheduled form action today against James Madison Middle School.
The meet begins at 5:15 p.m.
Skating competition, fundraiser is Sunday
A first skate competition in Rocky Mount in almost 15 years is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Rocky Mount Skate Park on Technology Drive.
The facility sits adjacent to the Franklin County Family YMCA-Rocky Mount branch and across from the Gereau Center.
Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager with the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, and locals with an interest in the sport are spearheading a project to renovate and update the facility and plans are to use Sunday’s competition for fundraising purposes.
“We want to breathe new life into this valued community asset,’’ Ross said, adding that renovations include the addition of four ramps, including a 3x12 halfpipe.
All ages are welcome to attend Sunday’s event, which is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Domino’s is providing free pizza and the recreation department in providing beverages.
Competitions are planned in beginner and open categories, game of skate and a best trick competition.
Donations to the renovation project are tax deductible.
For information, call Ross, (540) 483-9293 or contact him by email: matt.Ross@FranklinCountyVA.gov .
Corron Classic is set for Oct. 15
FLOYD - The Corron Classic Panther Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at Great Oaks Golf and Country Club.
The tournament, named in honor of long-time Ferrum golf coach Ray Corron, who died on Oct. 18, 2018, is a fundraiser for the Panther Club and benefits all of Ferrum’s sports programs.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Reservations are required and registration as soon as possible is encouraged.
The winning team receives a cash prize of $400.
Players can enter as a team or as an individual who will be assigned to a team.
Cost includes greens fees, golf cart, meal, two drink tickets and a tee gift.
Hole sponsorships are available.
Interested individuals and businesses/companies are asked to contact Ferrum’s Department of Athletics regarding sponsorship.
Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.
All participants receive a complimentary gift.
In addition, there will be special contests such as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.
There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.
Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome - there is a limit of one per player.
A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.
To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic departmnent, (540) 365-4493.
Fall Swing Charity tournament is Oct. 4
HARDY - Bethlehem United Methodist Church (UMC) in Moneta is hosting and staging the Fall Swing Charity golf tournament Monday, Oct. 4 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit charities in Franklin and Bedford counties, including Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Service Center, Bethlehem UMC Preschool, Hope to Walk, Stepping Stone Mission, Habitat for Humanity/Franklin County and Food For Kids-Weekend Pack A Sack.
Cost is $70 and includes green fees, carts, prizes, range balls and buffet lunch.
Each golfer has a “hole-in-one” opportunity to win $10,000 cash and other prizes.
Individuals who are not golfers can support the tournament by sponsoring a hole or holes.
Minimum hole sponsorships start at $100 and other levels are $250, $500, $750, $1,000 or more.
On-site registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.
For registration and additional sponsorship information, call Bethlehem United Methodist Church, (540) 297-7957 or visit bethlehemunitedmethodist.org.
A rain date has not been set at this time.
Wrestling boosters are staging cornhole fundraiser
SONTAG - Franklin County Wrestling I.E.E. Booster Club is sponsoring and staging a fundraiser cornhole tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
The one-day event starts at 11 a.m.
The singles tournament has a cash payout of $100 and $50 for first and second place.
The doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50 for first, second and third place.
The blind draw doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50.
Season passes are on sale
Season passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets can be bought online
Those interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.