Blue Ridge hoops tournaments begin on Valentine's Day

This year's Blue Ridge District boys and girls basketball tournaments are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb 16 with games being played at the sites of the higher seeds.

Only the top four boys teams and the top four girls squads in the six-team league qualify for the district tournament.

Semifinal match-ups on Valentine's Day have the No. 1 seeds hosting the No. 4 seeds and the No. 2 seeds entertaining the No. 3 seeds.

The semifinal winners advance to the two title games.

The Blue Ridge includes teams in Class 6 (Franklin County), Class 5 (William Fleming) and Class 3 (Northside, William Byrd, Lord Botetourt and Staunton River).

The tournaments have no bearing on regional tournament qualification.

In Class 6 Region A, eight of the 11 teams in the region make the tournament - the top four teams from the West quintet of squads comprised of FCHS, Thomas Dale, James River-Midlothian and Manchester and the top four teams from the East grouping of Western Branch, Oscar Smith, Ocean Lakes, Floyd Kellam, Landstown and Grassfield.

The regional champion and the regional runner-up qualify for the Class 6 state boys and girls tournaments in March.

Thomas Dale, led by head coach Keyode Rogers, is the reigning Region A champion.