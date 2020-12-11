Board makes MEAC's 50th Anniversary team

Dwaine (Pee-Wee) Board, who used success on the prep and collegiate football fields as a springboard to a multi-year, championship career in the National Football League (NFL), is one of 50 former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) stars selected to the league’s 50th Anniversary Football Team.
The team was chosen by a vote of fans, media representatives and sports information professionals according to a press release from the MEAC.
Almost 2,500 votes were cast, according to the release.
To be considered for selection, “players must have been named to one of the following: first-team All-MEAC, MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year or Offensive Lineman of the Year or be a MEAC, Black College Football or College Football Hall of Fame inductee,’’ the release said.
Following an All-State career at Franklin County, Board, a three-time finalist for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, starred as a defensive lineman at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
Board earned first-team all-conference accolades in 1977 and 1978 and garnered Defensive Player of the Year laurels in 1977.
Board was enshrined in the MEAC Hall of Fame in 1993 and was voted onto the league’s 40th Anniversary Football Team in 2010.
The MEAC has competed in intercollegiate athletics from 1970-20202.
Several players honored competed in the NFL.
Board, who was raised in Union Hall, was a fifth-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was one of the club’s last preseason cuts. He was later signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.
While with the 49ers (1979-1988), Board won three Super Bowl championships. Following his playing career, he returned to the club as an assistant coach and won a fourth title ring.
In Super Bowl XIX, played in 1984, Board was named Defensive Player of the Game in the 49ers’ victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Board finished his playing career in 1988 with the New Orleans Saints.
That year, San Francisco won Super Bowl XXIII by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals and Board was awarded his third championship ring because he was with the 49ers for the first 11 games of the season before sustaining an injury. He was claimed by the Saints off procedural recall waivers.
New Orleans failed to make the playoffs that year; the Saints finished third in the NFC West Division with a 10-6 record. Jim Mora Sr. was the head coach.
San Francisco was 13-6.
Besides the 49ers, Board served as an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks, the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.
Board served two terms as an assistant in Seattle working under former head coach Mike Holmgren (1999-2008) and current head coach Pete Carroll.
In 2005, Board returned to the Super Bowl as an assistant coach, but the Seahawks, the NFC champions that year, lost to Pittsburgh in the title game.
Board is one of at least 15 individuals to win a Super Bowl championship as a player and a coach.
In 2018, Board was inducted into Franklin County’s Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of its eight-person inaugural class.
A professional jersey (No. 76) of Board’s is on display in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium as is a golden football given o the school by the NFL that honors Board for playing in the Super Bowl when the game celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016.
Ironically, the Super Bowl, won by the Denver Broncos that year, was played in Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the 49ers’ home stadium.
Board is one of six former N.C. A&T players named to the anniversary squad.
Besides Board, local football fans will recognize the names two other players: Carl Hairston of Martinsville who played for Maryland Eastern Shore and Alonzo Coleman, who prepped at Halifax County before earning first-team All-MEAC accolades at Hampton University (2003-2006).
Hairston. who played for the Cleveland Browns, was a three-time, first-team all-conference player, and was inducted into the league’s Hall of Fame in 2005.
Hairston began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and finished it with the Arizona Cardinals.
Coleman was the conference’s Rookie of the Year in 2003 and its Offensive Player of the Year in 2005.
