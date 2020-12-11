Board makes MEAC's 50th Anniversary team

The MEAC has competed in intercollegiate athletics from 1970-20202.

Several players honored competed in the NFL.

Board, who was raised in Union Hall, was a fifth-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was one of the club’s last preseason cuts. He was later signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.

While with the 49ers (1979-1988), Board won three Super Bowl championships. Following his playing career, he returned to the club as an assistant coach and won a fourth title ring.

In Super Bowl XIX, played in 1984, Board was named Defensive Player of the Game in the 49ers’ victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Board finished his playing career in 1988 with the New Orleans Saints.

That year, San Francisco won Super Bowl XXIII by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals and Board was awarded his third championship ring because he was with the 49ers for the first 11 games of the season before sustaining an injury. He was claimed by the Saints off procedural recall waivers.

New Orleans failed to make the playoffs that year; the Saints finished third in the NFC West Division with a 10-6 record. Jim Mora Sr. was the head coach.

San Francisco was 13-6.