Bobby Labonte is returning to FCS in a SMART Modified

Labonte has 21 Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series victories, one triumph in the Camping World Truck Series and three wins in the International Race of Champions (IROC) to his credit during his career.

And what of his venture on to the SMART Modified Tour.

“We’ve been competitive in every race we’ve been to,’’ Labonte said. “We’ve been in the top three, top five at some point every race. I feel like we can hopefully get up there (to FCS), do the same, be competitive and have a shot to win.

“I don’t know who is coming, but I think it’s going to be a pretty good field. I didn’t grow up racing Modifieds, so to be able to race against these guys and be competitive has been really cool.’’

Labonte said he has enjoyed his time on the SMART Modified Tour thus far.

“I think it’s really good, positive,’’ Labonte said. “People are getting more excited about it.

“I know we’ll take a littLe break when Bowman-Gray Stadium runs. It’s great racing, the cars are fun, fun, fun to drive and I believe we’ve got a good group of competitors, and, hopefully, adding people as the year goes on.’’