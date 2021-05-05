Bobby Labonte is returning to FCS in a SMART Modified

CALLAWAY—NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte, a past champion in the Cup and Xfinity series, has transitioned to the SMART Modified Tour and will compete at Franklin County Speedway when the tour returns to the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring Saturday night.
Labonte last raced at FCS in 1984.
“I think I raced at Franklin County maybe twice in the mid 80s,’’ Labonte said. “There was a picture on Twitter the other day. I don’t remember the exact year and I haven’t been there since.
“We’ll be back there in a few days. I haven’t seen anything about the track other than pictures. It’s a fast, little short track.’’
Labonte, 56, has been competing full-time on the series and ranks fourth in points in a race that serves as a memorial to former FCS Late Model Stock Car champion Kenny Minter, who was killed in a modified race at a track in North Carolina.
Labonte’s best finish is his runner-up showing at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway earlier this season.
The race marks the second of three scheduled visits by the SMART Modified Tour to area tracks this season.
Earlier, the series competed at South Boston Speedway and modified stalwart and current Cup Series driver Ryan Preece was victorious.
Later this year, the series makes its return to Motor Mile Speedway near Radford.
Last year, the Bowman-Gray (N.C.) Stadium Modifieds competed on a regular basis at FCS during a campaign that was shortened and had a delayed start because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FCS was the only area track to stage races last year. The highlight of the season were races for the Late Model Stock and Super Late Models of the CARS Tour.
Labonte said he expects tire management to be the biggest factor in Saturday’s race.
“Obviously, I raced there many years ago. I know the Modified series went there last year with a different tire package,’’ Labonte said. “A 3/8-mile short track, banking, you know, I just think it’s going to be pretty cool.
“Tires will wear out so you have to manage your tires. That’s what is going to make it fun, where you actually have to manage your car and tires more than anything else. That’s going to be a key ingredient.’’
Labonte, a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, won the Xfinity Series championship in 1991. He advanced to the Cup Series in 1993, won his first series race in 1995—the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway—and captured the series championship in 2000 for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Labonte has 21 Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series victories, one triumph in the Camping World Truck Series and three wins in the International Race of Champions (IROC) to his credit during his career.
And what of his venture on to the SMART Modified Tour.
“We’ve been competitive in every race we’ve been to,’’ Labonte said. “We’ve been in the top three, top five at some point every race. I feel like we can hopefully get up there (to FCS), do the same, be competitive and have a shot to win.
“I don’t know who is coming, but I think it’s going to be a pretty good field. I didn’t grow up racing Modifieds, so to be able to race against these guys and be competitive has been really cool.’’
Labonte said he has enjoyed his time on the SMART Modified Tour thus far.
“I think it’s really good, positive,’’ Labonte said. “People are getting more excited about it.
“I know we’ll take a littLe break when Bowman-Gray Stadium runs. It’s great racing, the cars are fun, fun, fun to drive and I believe we’ve got a good group of competitors, and, hopefully, adding people as the year goes on.’’
Labonte will drive a racer sponsored by Cook Out, which has a franchise in Rocky Mount.
Along with the 110-lap Modified race, Saturday’s Kenny Minter Classic includes twin 20-lap features for the Stock 4 division and a 50-lap Any Car race.
Feature racing takes the green flag at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the gate Saturday for $15 (adults) and $5 (youth ages 5 to 10). Youth 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Andy Marquis works in media relations at Carteret County Speedway and also writes for Short Track Scene.