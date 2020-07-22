Bohn, Ward claim Modified checkers at FCS

CALLAWAY — Modified campaigners Danny Bohn and Brandon Ward along with several other Tarheel visitors from Bowman-Gray Stadium discovered victory lane in the hills of western Franklin County Saturday night.

Bohn and Ward came away with series wins in a pair of feature wins at Franklin County Speedway, which has announced that it plans to race weekly and that those plans began with Saturday’s nine-race card, one of the track’s best-attended events in recent memory.

The drivers from the famous Winston-Salem, N.C. track can’t compete on home asphalt this season because the facility is shuttered and racing has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter FCS as their proverbial racing lifeboat.

Racing was interrupted by rains at 8:45 p.m., but action was able to resume and finish just before midnight, track promoter Langley Austin said.

Bohn bested Ward for the win in the first Modified feature, while Roanoke’s Dennis Holdren, a former Late Model Stock champion at FCS, came in third.

Also, former multi-time FCS champion Jimmy Mullins made his Modified debut — he placed eighth in nine-driver fields in both features.

James Civail, who won a Modified series event at the 3/8-mile bullring in 2007, came in fifth in the first race and second in the second event.

In other races:

Brittany Cockram defeated 17 other leadfoots to claim victory in the Mini Stock feature.

Scott Foley of Rocky Mount took second, followed by A.J. Sanders and Stephen Sanders and recent Franklin County High School graduate Tanner Young.