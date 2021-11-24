Borst claims Rookie of the Year laurels

While Borst had a successful rookie season, the 2021 season was a big learning season.

“In 2019 I was in the Limited Sportsman Division and was racing against Danny Willis Jr. for wins and poles,” Borst said.

“I learned a lot from racing him that season, and that has helped me a lot this year. I came into this season with a little bit of experience, but you can learn a lot in just one race racing against Peyton Sellers and all the experienced guys in the Late Model Stock Car Division. They will do something to you, and you learn how to do that, and you use that.

"You learn how to get around here a lot better, learn all the little tricks. You learn a lot and you hope one day you will be as good as they are.”

Borst said he was fortunate enough to earn a victory in his first season of competition.

“We were looking to win, but we knew it would be really hard,” Borst said.

“We didn’t know if we would be able to get a win this season. The thing is every single driver is so good, all of our equipment is about the same and it’s about whoever has the best luck.

“Luck went our way,” Borst said.