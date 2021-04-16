Borst gets better with age

“We came into the season just wanting to keep the fenders on the car and finish in the top five,” Borst said.

“In Late Model there are so many good cars, and everybody has the same equipment you do. I learned a lot this past race, just little things that I can improve on for the next race. Those little things will help me get the win.”

Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program includes six races and is headlined by twin 75-lap Late Model Stock Car races .

Also included are a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division competitors, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Along with those races, fans will get to see vintage racing at its best as the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders series will make the first of its two scheduled 2021 visits to track.

The Modified and Sportsman cars of the Southern Ground Pounders series will compete in a 25-lap race.

Saturday’s race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 9 a.m. Practice starts at 11 a.m. and grandstand gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

Qualifying will begin at 1 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 2 p.m.