Borst hopes win will spark his season

SOUTH BOSTON—Jacob Borst scored his first career win in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway (SBS) last season in his first season of competing in the division.

Borst said he was optimistic another win would come his way, but he had no idea how long it would take.

That second win came in the second race of a twin-race event on April 30 at SBS making him the division’s most recent winner and only the third race winner in the division thus far this season.

“It’s been too long, but to back it (his first win) up 364 days later is pretty amazing,” Borst said after the victory that marked his second victory in as many seasons in Late Model Stock Car Division competition at the track.

“I’m very privileged to be in this ride, and my dad gives me a good piece every week.”

Borst enters the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that will headline Saturday night’s Southern Virginia Higher Education Center/God’s Pit Crew First Responders Night event in second place in the division point standings.

He is 18 points behind points leader Layne Riggs of Bahama, N.C., who has won five of the season’s first seven races.

Borst has a win, four top-five finishes and seven top-10 showings. Also, he is one of six drivers to lead laps in the division this season.

Those are not bad statistics, but they are not quite as good as Borst and his team had hoped they would be.

Borst said he is “hoping his win will spark a strong run through the rest of the season.

“We’re going up against good teams every week,” Borst said.

“This car is a new car to us this season. We just got it at the beginning of the season. We were “off” the first couple of races. We’ve been dialing ourselves in, just trying to get better as the season has gone on.

“Dad and I talked at the beginning of the season, and we were saying it was going to take a little bit for us to get the car better,” Borst said.

“The car was really good in the last race. We took advantage of some misfortune on the part of others. I drove the wheels off of it and did my best.”

