SOUTH BOSTON—Jacob Borst is hoping to continue a late-season surge as he heads into the twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division that will be featured in Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night Race at South Boston Speedway.

The Elon, North Carolina resident has a trio of Top-3 finishes in his last four starts including his first win of the season and a second-place finish in the twin-race event on July 15.

“The win gets my confidence back and gets the monkey off of our backs,” Borst said.

“We’ve had a monkey on our back all year. We’ve tried a lot of new stuff throughout the season and found it wasn’t working for us. We’ve had some good cars over the season, and the luck just hasn’t played out right for us.

“We’ve found some things that will help us,” Borst said.

“We went back to our baseline and kind of pushed the reset button. I feel like we’re back to where we were last year. The first win of the year is always the hardest to get, so I hope we can come out here and get some more.”

Borst’s good night in the July 15 twin bill allowed him to close the gap on division leader Carter Langley and second-place driver, six-time South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers, in the division point standings.

With three nights of racing and a total of four races remaining in South Boston Speedway’s points season Borst trails Langley by 34 points and trails Sellers by 23 points.

While Borst faces a tough task in attempting to make up the 34-point gap on Langley he says he still has hopes of winning the division championship.

“We gained a little bit on them the last event and small gains can sometimes lead to big gains,” Borst said.

“I feel like we’ll keep getting better throughout the year. Both of those guys are really good here. Most of the time we’re all right there together. It’s real hard to gain or lose points to those guys unless somebody has a real bad week.

“We’re sitting third, which we’re good with,” he said.

“I’m just going to come out here and try to knock off some wins and let the points play out.”

Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night Race event at South Boston Speedway will include six races with twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division highlighting the night’s racing action.

Also included on Saturday night’s slate are a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

11-point lead into Saturday’s top featureCarter Langley is in the best position he has enjoyed this season entering the twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division that will headline the Davenport Energy Night Race event on Saturday at South Boston Speedway.

With three nights of racing and a total of four races remaining in South Boston Speedway’s 2023 NASCAR points season the young Zebulon, North Carolina resident holds an 11-point lead over two-time NASCAR national champion Peyton Sellers of Danville entering Saturday night’s twin-race event.

Langley has surged to the top of the division after trailing Sellers by four points entering the 200-lap race on July 1. He finished eighth in the race and Sellers finished 17th after his car was damaged in one of the race’s mishaps. That turned the tables for Langley, giving him a four-point edge heading into the track’s July 15 doubleheader.

He strengthened his points lead in the twin-race event on July 15, an event in which he earned a runner-up finish in the opening race and was awarded the win in the nightcap as a result of the disqualification of the apparent race winner.

Sellers, on the other hand, had another tough night. He finished fifth after his car was heavily damaged in a multi-car mishap on the fourth lap of the opening race that also involved Langley. Sellers finished fourth in the second race driving his back-up car. At the end of the event, Langley’s lead swelled to 11 points.

“It was definitely a good points night,” Langley said. “I take wins as they come. Wins are not easy to get, so you take as many as you can when you can.”

Momentum appears to be in Langley’s favor heading into Saturday’s Davenport Energy Night Race event at South Boston Speedway. He has won seven of his 15 starts and has either won or finished second in four of his last five starts. Sellers, who has five wins in 15 starts, has not had a Top-3 finish in his last three races at the 4/10ths mile oval.

While momentum appears to be in his favor and he holds the largest points lead he has held this season, Langley does not plan to change the approach that has led to his success.

“I’m still going to go out here and try to win races every weekend and have fun,” he said. “The points will take care of themselves after that.”

Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C., who picked up his first win of the season on July 15, is in third place in the division point standings, 34 points behind Langley. Camden Gullie of Durham, N.C. is in fourth place in the standings, 89 points behind Langley.

Editor’s Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.