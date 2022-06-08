Borst wins Late Model battle at SBS

SOUTH BOSTON - Jacob Borst edged reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and South Boston Speedway (SBS) champion Peyton Sellers in one of the closest finishes in recent history, surviving a metal-banging side-by-side battle over the last few feet to the finish line to win the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined Saturday night’s card.

Borst got the nose of his car in front of Sellers' machine at the finish line to win by a .030 of a second.

“I’ve had a lot of crazy races, and that was definitely the craziest end-of-race I’ve had,” Borst said after the last-lap pass on the outside enabled him to collect his second win of the season at the track.

“That’s racing. You’re racing for the win. You’re racing hard and putting on a show for the fans. It just turned out in our favor.”

While Sellers was denied what would have been his second win of the season at 4/10 mile oval, he took it in stride.

“That’s what short track racing is all about,” Sellers said of the final-lap battle.

“That’s why South Boston Speedway is what it is. It’s not easy to win here.”

Sellers appeared to have the race in hand. He took the lead when Borst had to pit during a mid-race caution period to have his crew fix an exhaust pipe that had become loose. The pit stop forced Borst to restart the race at the rear of the lead-lap cars in the field.

Another top challenger, Layne Riggs, who had won seven of the track’s first nine races, also encountered trouble.

Riggs started at the rear of the field in an attempt to collect bonus points toward the national championship. He got up to third place, but just after the race's midway point, a flat tire sent his car into a spin and forced him to have to make a pit stop to get the tire changed.

All was well for Sellers until a caution flag flew with two laps to go, creating a green-white-checker finish with Sellers and Borst, who had driven back up through the field, starting on the front row.

“We were going to win the race if it had stayed green, but we had a green-white-checker finish and I came out on the short end of it,” Seller said.

“I cleared Borst one time, and I started to move up the track. But, I said ‘no, I’m not going to open the door on the bottom of the track for him to come back across me to the inside,' so I left the door open on the top side. He got up there, stood in the gas, and it worked out for him.

“Long story short, we came up a little bit short,” Sellers said.

“We came up a little bit short, and he (Borst) did what he had to.”

Borst said having to go to the rear of the field and come back to win the race “is pretty amazing.

"It’s one of the best wins I’ve ever had. Racing against Peyton, the national champion, at the end, a guy I grew up watching and wanting to be like, is pretty cool. I’m very thankful for that dream to come true for me.”

Chris Denny took third. Riggs rallied to claim fourth and Landon Pembelton rounded out the top five finishers.

There were two lead changes between Borst and Sellers, with Borst leading twice for a total of 51 laps and Sellers leading once for 49 laps.

The race was slowed by four caution periods.

TIRE TRACKS: In other races:

- Kyle Barnes and Jason Myers split wins in a pair of 30-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.

Barnes took the lead from Myers with nine laps to go and went on to edge Daniel Crews by .418 of second to earn his fourth win of the season

Chris Donnelly finished third, followed by Carter Russo and Zach Peregoy of Clarksville..

Myers, the pole winner, was involved in a late-race mishap and finished eighth.

The top eight finishers were inverted for the start of the second 30-lapper and Justin Dawson started on the front row alongside Myers.

Dawson led the first 17 laps before Myers squeezed by him to take the lead.

Myers would claim his second victory of the season. Dawson finished second, with Donnelly scoring a third-place finish.

Crews and Barnes completed the top five finishers.

The first race was slowed by two caution periods. There was only one caution period in the second race.

- Johnny Layne won the 25-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division race to earn his third win of the season, breaking a four-race drought in the process.

Layne won his fourth pole of the season in qualifying and scored a flag-to-flag victory, edging fellow campaigner Scott Phillips by .649-second.

Jarrett Milam finished third with Jeb Redman and Jimmy Wade rounding out the top five finishers.

- Dillon Davis calls it “a dream come true.”

He won the 20-lap Hornets Division race for his first career win.

Davis drove past pole winner Jared Dawson with six laps remaining and crossed the finish line 1.388 seconds ahead of Dawson to become the fifth different winner in the division this season.

Kendall Milam came in third with two-time former division champion Kevin Currin taking the fourth spot and Steven Layne finishing fifth.

- Scott Heath edged Tommy Elliott and Lee Ottaway in a three-wide finish to win the 20-lap race for the Mills Family Practice Champ Karts.

Heath’s margin of victory over Elliott was only .042 of a second.

Corey Lucas and Hunter Murray finished fourth and fifth in 21 kart field.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Chandler is the Public Relation Director at South Boston Speedway