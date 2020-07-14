Bowman-Gray drivers are set to invade FCS

CALLAWAY - Weekly racing action returns to Franklin County Speedway (FCS) Saturday night when interlopers from Bowman Gray Stadium invade the 3/8-mile Callaway oval.
The action is the first at the track since a pair of racing cards were contested on back-to-back nights over the Fourth of July holiday.
Drivers who compete at the famous Winston-Salem (North Carolina) track are unable to race there because the COVID-19 pandemic has closed facility for the 2020 season.
Three divisions from the track are slated to headline Saturday's show: the open-wheel Modifieds, Stadium Sportsman and Stadium Street Stocks.
Also scheduled is action in the Mini Stocks, Chargers, Stock 4, Compacts and Any Cars.
"You never know for sure what will show up until you see them go through the gate in short track racing, but the car counts for this weekend should easily be some of the strongest of the season,'' FCS promoter Langley Austin said.
"Talking to the Modified guys, it's looking like a 12-16 car field, which on this fast track will be plenty. Plus, we should have a good turnout for Sportsman, Street Stocks and the Mini Stocks may well have their largest car count of the year,'' Austin said.
"The Chargers are looking strong and the Stock 4 continues to grow. The Compacts had two new cars testing this past weekend and the Any Cars just keep coming out of the woodworks. I'm excited for what we might see this weekend,'' Austin said.
The Late Model Stock Cars have the weekend off, but the series is scheduled as the main event for the Saturday, July 25th card.
The first green flag falls at 7 p.m.